There with you: A list if community lifelines in Sidmouth

In order to provide information to the people of Honiton, we have created this community lifeline to find sources of help in the area.

Local Volunteer Networks

Sid Valley HELP has more than 40 local volunteers to help with various services from dog walking, shopping, collecting medication and befriending on the phone.

Anyone who would like some help, should call Di Fuller on 07786 816890, to be connected to a volunteer.

Sidmouth Voluntary Services will support all members of the community in self-isolation. The group is providing a meal delivery service, assistance with shopping and will help elderly and vulnerable residents in Sidmouth, in any way it can. Its medical car service is still in operation for people without coronavirus symptoms, who still have medical appointments. Email sidmouthvs@gmail.com or call 01395 515063.

Devon Freewheelers is offering a medication delivery service and a phone service to support those feeling anxious. Call 0300 8000109.

Pubs/Restaurants

All pubs, restaurants and cafés in Sidmouth are now closed, following guidelines issued by the Government to help control the spread of coronavirus.

Yet several food establishments in the town are offering takeaway and delivery services.

The Courtyard Café will be running a delivery service of hot and cold food. A small delivery charge applies. To place an order call 01395 577553

The Balfour Arms will be delivering hot and cold meals. It will also offer a telephone befriending service and shopping for those in need. Email Deborah Bennett at info@balfourarmssidmouth.co.uk or call 07900 200327.

Royal York and Faulkner Hotel/Blinis Meal Home Delivery Service will be offering free delivery of freshly prepared meals throughout the Sid-Valley area. Call the freephone number 0800 220714.

Schools

Sidmouth College has confirmed that it will be closed to all pupils except ‘children of key workers and the most vulnerable’ from Monday, March 23. Sarah Parsons, principal of Sidmouth College said: “We are also doing everything possible to prepare all our students for home learning.

“We await further guidance from the Government on how we will be able to ensure our students have the right qualifications to pursue the next stages of their educational and professional careers.”

Sidmouth Primary School has now closed and is recommending parents to visit the Home Learning section on its website - www.sidmouth-primary.devon.sch.uk/home-learning.

Transport Links

Since Monday March 23, bus services run by Stagecoach have been running on school holiday timetables.

Check the colour or text codes on the timetable. Look for journeys marked with SH for ‘school holiday’.

On timetables without this code, the buses will run as normal. Concessionary passes can now be used before 9.30am, to allow the elderly and vulnerable to use the bus to take advantage of the supermarkets exclusive shopping times. See www.stagecoachbus.com

South West Railway has reduced the number of services since Monday, March 23. For the amended timetable visit: www.southwesternrailway.com

Churches

All public acts of worship at the Catholic Church of the Most Precious Blood have been suspended temporarily since Friday, March 20.

The church will remain open during daylight hours every day for solitary prayer. Anyone requiring assistance with shopping or would like a chat can call the parish office on 01395 513340.

Sidmouth Parish Church, St Giles and St Nicholas has cancelled all services, concerts and social events until June 15. During the period with no services, a weekly ‘virtual’ service will be provided via www.sidvalley.org.uk/sundayservice.htm. The church will remain open as usual for private prayer. For more information call 01395 578566.

Due to the latest coronavirus measures, Sidmouth Methodist Church is closed for the foreseeable future. A weekly service sheet is available on the website: www.sidmouth-methodist.org. For information call 01395 513384.

Online Support

Sid Valley Help has a useful website filled with information on health and social care support services in the Sid Valley.

The webpages will be updated regularly to help people during the current situation. See www.sidvalleyhelp.co.uk

Rethink Mental Illness has created an online hub filled with practical information for people living with or supporting people with mental illness during the coronavirus pandemic. Go to www.rethink.org/advice-and-information/covid-19-support/

Local People’s Views

Mark Williams, chief executive of East Devon District Council said: “We will need to be resilient, resourceful and courageous to make it through the difficult months ahead. We need to work together, to help each other wherever possible and, above all, to ‘keep calm and carry on’.”

Dawn Stabb, Devon County Council’s head of education, said: “Devon schools have already been doing a brilliant job ensuring that children of key workers continue to be educated as a priority even if they have had to partially close as a result of staff shortages.”

Local Shops

The Spar in Temple Street, Sidmouth, will be delivering groceries every day between the hours of 9am and 4pm.

To place an order call Sue Mearns on 01395 513008

Woolbrook News will deliver any item from their shop. In addition, they will deliver on behalf of Vinnicombes bakery, and fruit and vegetables from Winchester’s. Place a call before 11am for same day delivery. There is a nominal £1.25 charge for each delivery drop. Call 01395 512224.

The Dairy Shop is offering free delivery on orders over £10. Sidmouth town centre deliveries only. Call 01395 513018.

Kings Garden and Leisure has a free local delivery service of plants and household items. To place an order call 01395 262278.

Essential Contacts

NHS: 111

Sid Valley HELP 01395 892011; email sidvalleyhelp@gmail.com

Beacon Medical Centre or Blackmore Health Centre: 01395 512601

Citizens Advice Bureau: 03444 111 444

Salvation Army Sidmouth: 07889 755777, angela.carney@salvationarmy.org.uk

Sidmouth Living with Cancer: jklfilm@aol.com

Sidmouth Town Council: www.sidmouth.gov.uk