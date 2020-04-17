Coronavirus Community Lifelines in Sidmouth

The Balfour, Sidmouth.

Help is available for residents in Sidmouth during the coronavirus outbreak, and the Herald has put together this handy guide.

Stagecoach South West is running on reduced timetables during the coronavirus crisis.

Local Volunteer Networks

Sidmouth Voluntary Services offers support to Sidmouth residents who are elderly or vulnerable. The group provides a hot meal delivery service, phone support and assistance with shopping. A medical car service is still in operation for people without coronavirus symptoms who still have medical appointments. Email sidmouthvs@gmail.com or call 01395 515063.

Sid Valley Foodbank will now deliver food parcels to those most in need. In some cases, this includes school lunch replacements. For help, call 07936 917507 or email info@sidvalleyfoodbank.org.uk. For updates, see www.sidvalleyfoodbank.org.uk/shopping-list/

The East Devon District Council Coronavirus Community Support Hub Hotline is there for local residents and organisations to access information that will support the local community. Call 01395 571500. The line is manned from Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm

Sidmouth Town Council office.

Volunteers at Sid Valley HELP can help with dog walking, shopping, collecting medication and befriending on the phone. Anyone who would like some assistance should call Di Fuller on 07786 816890.

Pubs/Restaurants

As well as selling a range of tasty pizzas, Pizza Pronto in Sidmouth, is also selling beef burgers and chips which are proving to be very popular. The food is available for delivery or collection. Visit https://pizzaprontosidmouth.co.uk or call 01395 516319.

For those that want Indian cuisine, the Cinnamon Tree in Sidmouth is offering a delivery service, and a free bottle of wine on orders of more than £40. Call 01395 514190.

The Phoenix in Sidmouth will deliver its freshly cooked Chinese meals to households in the area after 5pm each day. To place an order call 01395 514720.

The Clock Tower Café in Sidmouth is offering free delivery (on orders over £20) of its fresh, homecooked meals to households in the Sid Valley. The café requires prior notice for deliveries. For the menu, order form and payment arrangements see www.clocktowersidmouth.com or call 01395 515319.

Royal York and Faulkner Hotel/Blinis are offering free delivery of freshly prepared meals throughout the Sid Valley area. Call the freephone number 0800 220714. To see the menu visit: www.royalyorkhotel.co.uk

The Red Lion in Sidbury runs a takeaway and delivery service on Friday and Saturday evenings, from 6pm to 9pm. Visit www.theredlionsidbury.co.uk or call 01395 597313 or email enquiries@redlioninnsidbury.co.uk .

The Courtyard Café delivers hot and cold food, and some extra items too. A small delivery charge applies. To place an order call 01395 577553.

The Balfour Arms is delivering hot and cold meals and can help those in need with their shopping. Email Deborah Bennett at info@balfourarmssidmouth.co.uk or call 07900 200327.

Schools

The Easter break has finished, and schools have re-opened, on a remote online basis. Home schooling details can be found on the separate websites for Sidmouth Community College - www.sidmouthcollege.devon.sch.uk and Sidmouth Primary School - www.sidmouth-primary.devon.sch.uk/home-learning.

Transport Links

Bus services run by Stagecoach are running on reduced timetables. Concessionary passes can be used before 9.30am, to allow the elderly and vulnerable to use the bus to take advantage of the supermarkets’ exclusive shopping times. See www.stagecoachbus.com

Churches

All acts of worship at All Saints’ Church in Sidmouth are currently suspended, yet it is streaming its services online on its YouTube channel which can be accessed via https://allsaintssidmouth.org.uk/

Although the Catholic Church of the Most Precious Blood is closed temporarily, anyone who would like a chat or help with shopping should call the parish office on 01395 513340. See www.churchofthemostpreciousbloodsidmouth.co.uk

Sidmouth Parish Church, St Giles and St Nicholas offer a weekly ‘virtual’ service provided via www.sidvalley.org.uk/sundayservice.htm. For more information call 01395 578566.

A weekly service sheet is available on Sidmouth Methodist Church’s website: www.sidmouth-methodist.org. For information call 01395 513384.

Online Support

Sid Valley Help has a useful website filled with information on health and social care support services in the Sid Valley. The webpages will be updated regularly to help people during the current situation. See www.sidvalleyhelp.co.uk

Sidmouth Town Council’s website is regularly updated and is filled with helpful information on what is happening in the town during coronavirus lockdown. See www.sidmouth.gov.uk/

Local People’s Quotes

Di Fuller, from Sid valley HELP said: “These are unprecedented times that we live in, but the spirit of community around Sidmouth is unshakeable. However challenging a request is, there is someone who is willing to do it. I am very proud of what Sid Valley Help has achieved in under three weeks, but it is down to the volunteers who are out in the town doing the actual supporting.”

Speaking about Prime Minister Boris Johnson testing positive for Covid-19, Simon Jupp, MP for East Devon said: “My thoughts are with the Prime Minister and his family. I wish him a speedy recovery and know he’s in the best hands with our brilliant NHS.”

Local Shops

Drews of Sidbury will deliver shopping to the elderly, the vulnerable and those in self-isolation. To order call 01395 597373. They are also seeking volunteers to help with the deliveries.

Call Gina at Market Fruit and Veg in Sidmouth for deliveries of fresh fruit, vegetables and eggs. The home delivery service extends to the Sidmouth and Sidford areas. Call 07400 024250.

Hayman’s Butchers in Sidmouth has a huge list of freshly cooked ready meals and other deli items, available for delivery, which is free on all orders of more than £10. Smaller appetites can be accommodated for an extra 50p. Call 01395 512877. Visit www.haymansbutchers.co.uk/chefs-page-newsletter

Ian Winchester and Sons has a delivery service for its fresh fruit and vegetables. To place an order call or text 07791 586197 or email ianwinchesterandsons@gmail.com

The Spar in Temple Street, Sidmouth can deliver groceries every day between the hours of 9am and 4pm. To place an order, call Sue Mearns on 01395 513008.

Woolbrook News will deliver to those people who have no-one else to shop for them. There is a nominal £1.25 charge for each delivery drop in the Sid Valley. Call 01395 512224.

The Dairy Shop is offering free delivery on orders over £10. Sidmouth town centre deliveries only. Call 01395 513018.

Bill’s Fresh Fish offers a free delivery service to the Sidmouth, Sidford and Sidbury areas. To place an order call 07494 534 270 or email billsfreshfish@hotmail.com

Essential Contacts

NHS: 111

Sid Valley HELP 01395 892011; email sidvalleyhelp@gmail.com

Sid Valley Medical Practice 01395 512601

Citizens Advice Bureau: 03444 111 444

Salvation Army Sidmouth: 07889 755777, angela.carney@salvationarmy.org.uk

Sidmouth Living with Cancer: jklfilm@aol.com

Sidmouth Town Council: www.sidmouth.gov.uk

Sid Valley Food Bank: 07936 917507 or email info@sidvalleyfoodbank.org.uk

Sidmouth Hospiscare: 01395 577126 or email volunteering@sidmouthhospiscare.org.uk