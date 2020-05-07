Coronavirus Community Lifelines in Sidmouth

Coronavirus Community Lifelines – offering support to people who need help in Sidmouth

Local Volunteer Networks

Sid Valley HELP has an army of volunteers to assist with dog walking, shopping, collecting medication and befriending on the phone. For further information call 01395 892011, or text 07378 964521, or email sidvalleyhelp@gmail.com. Visit www.sidvalleyhelp.co.uk

Children and young people with mental health issues are being supported by the Sidmouth school and college pastoral care teams. Parents, children and students who require support or advice can contact: Tracey Tipton (for primary ages) 07540 668 525 or Carole Clark on 07495 540 415

Talkworks in East and Mid Devon is a free, confidential, NHS talking therapy service for adults. Call 0300 555 3344 or complete the mood assessment online at www.talkworks.dpt.nhs.uk

Sid Valley Foodbank is delivering food parcels to recipents most in need. This includes school lunch replacements. For help, call 07936 917507 or email info@sidvalleyfoodbank.org.uk. For updates see www.sidvalleyfoodbank.org.uk

Sidmouth Voluntary Services provides a grocery shopping and meal delivery service for elderly and vulnerable residents in Sidmouth. For information, email sidmouthvs@gmail.com or call 01395 515063.

The East Devon District Council Coronavirus Community Support Hub Hotline is for local residents and organisations to access helpful information. Call 01395 571500. The line is manned from Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm

Pubs/Restaurants

The Balfour Arms is delivering a range of hot and cold meals to the elderly and vulnerable. Email Deborah Bennett at info@balfourarmssidmouth.co.uk or call 07900 200327.

Royal York and Faulkner Hotel/Blinis is offering free delivery of freshly prepared meals throughout the Sid-Valley area. Call the freephone number 0800 220714.

The Clock Tower Café in Sidmouth is offering free delivery of its food to households in Sidmouth, and arrounds. For the menu or to place an order, see www.clocktowersidmouth.com or call 01395 515319.

Pizza Pronto in Sidmouth is selling a range of fast food items such as beef burgers and chips, and pizzas. The food is available for delivery or collection. Visit https://pizzaprontosidmouth.co.uk or call 01395 516319.

For Indian cuisine, the Cinnamon Tree in Sidmouth is offering a delivery service, and a free bottle of wine on orders of more than £40. Call 01395 514 190

The Red Lion in Sidbury is operating a takeaway and delivery service of several pub favourites on Friday and Saturday evenings, from 6pm to 9pm. Visit www.theredlionsidbury.co.uk/ or call 01395 597313 or email enquiries@redlioninnsidbury.co.uk .

Schools

Schools have now commenced summer term and continue to operate on an online home schooling basis.

Staff at Sidmouth Community College are selecting certain tasks for students to complete, via its Show My Homework platform. Further home schooling details can be found on www.sidmouthcollege.devon.sch.uk

There’s a special Home Learning section on Sidmouth Primary School’s website, filled with activities and topics for each class - www.sidmouth-primary.devon.sch.uk/home-learning.

Transport Links

Bus services run by Stagecoach are running on a limited timetable. Concessionary passes can be used before 9.30am, to allow the elderly and vulnerable to use the bus to take advantage of the supermarkets exclusive shopping times. See www.stagecoachbus.com

Churches

Although all gatherings at Evangel Church Sidmouth have been cancelled for the foreseeable future, Sunday worship will continue via CD and its website - www.evangelchurch.co.uk or call 01395 597265

Services at All Saints’ Church in Sidmouth are currently suspended, it is hosting services online instead. Its Sunday service is available on its Youtube channel from 9am every Sunday morning. Access the service via https://allsaintssidmouth.org.uk/

Services at Sidmouth Parish Church, St Giles and St Nicholas are cancelled until June 15. A weekly ‘virtual’ service will be provided instead, via www.sidvalley.org.uk/sundayservice.htm.

Sidmouth Methodist Church is closed for the foreseeable future. A weekly service sheet is available on the website: www.sidmouth-methodist.org.

Online Support

The Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce website has useful resources and links to help local businesses cope during these difficult times. Visit www.sidmouthchamber.co.uk

The Sidmouth Town Council website continues to be a resourceful hub of information and signposts to helpful community groups. Visit www.sidmouth.gov.uk/

Local People’s Quotes

Sid Valley Food Bank co-ordinator Andie Milne, said: “I want to remind you all that the food bank has and will always support those individuals and families that are struggling financially to meet the demands of daily living, and especially no less during this difficult situation.”

A Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce spokesperson said: “We hope that Sidmouth’s residents will mark the weekend, from Friday 8th through to Sunday 10th, by placing Union Jacks on their houses or in their gardens, by putting up red, white and blue and suitable messages where they can, and by just reflecting on the challenges that we and the rest of the world face, in these exceptional times.”

Local Shops

Housewares in Sidmouth, is currently open from 9am to 12pm on Mondays and Thursdays. Friendly, helpful and experienced staff are on hand for any homeware shopping needs. Call 01395 513310 or visit www.housewaressidmouth.co.uk/

Annies in Sidmouth has launched a ‘Post-A-Present’ service with a limited on-line store. Choose great gifts for those occasions that would normally be celebrated together such as birthdays, anniversaries or ‘just because’. Visit www.annies.co.uk for more information.

Hayman’s Butchers in Sidmouth sells freshly cooked ready meals and other fresh deli items. There is free delivery on all orders of more than £10. Call 01395 512877. Visit www.haymansbutchers.co.uk/chefs-page-newsletter

Family run, Sidmouth Pets on Temple Street, Sidmouth is stocking a wide range of animal feed and accessories. To find out more, call 01395 512056

Although its barber shop is closed, Cut Throat Shaving in Church Street is still selling soaps, shampoos, deodorants and shaving cream. There is a free delivery service to households in the Sid Valley. To place an order call 07817 926624 or visit www.cutthroatshaving.com

Branscombe Brewery is delivering its brews to properties within a 20 mile radius of its site. This includes Sidmouth. Cases of brew, (12 x 500ml bottles), are reasonably priced. Call 01297 680511 or email branscombebrewery@yahoo.co.uk.

Drews of Sidbury will deliver shopping to the elderly, the vulnerable and those in self-isolation. To order call 01395 597373.

Ian Winchester and Sons has a delivery service for its fresh fruit and vegetables. To place an order call or text 07791 586197 or email ianwinchesterandsons@gmail.com

Sidmouth Print has changed its working practices to continue helping the local community with any printing and stationery requirements. Call 01395 578623 or see www.sidmouthprint.co.uk

Essential Contacts

NHS: 111

Sid Valley HELP 01395 892011 or 07378 96452; email sidvalleyhelp@gmail.com

Beacon Medical Centre or Blackmore Health Centre: 01395 512601

Citizens Advice Bureau: 03444 111 444

Salvation Army Sidmouth: 07889 755777, angela.carney@salvationarmy.org.uk

Sidmouth Living with Cancer: jklfilm@aol.com

Sidmouth Town Council: www.sidmouth.gov.uk

Sid Valley Food Bank: 07936 917507 or email info@sidvalleyfoodbank.org.uk

Sidmouth Hospiscare: 01395 577126 or email volunteering@sidmouthhospiscare.org.uk

Sidmouth Childrens Centre: 01395 226789

East Devon District Council Coronavirus Community Support Hub Hotline: 01395 571500

Citizens Advice East Devon: 01395 265070 or 01404 42227.

Age UK Devon: www.ageuk.org.uk/devon/

Devon Coronavirus Emergency Helpline on 0345 155 1011.