Sidmouth Coronavirus Community Lifeline - help is available

Help is available for those who need it during the coronavirus lockdown, in the Sidmouth area.

Local Volunteer Networks

Sidmouth Voluntary Services recently received a cash boost of £495 from the Covid-19 Prompt Action Fund, a district and county council initiative. This will help pay for a kitchen refurbishment to make meals for vulnerable people in the Sid Valley. Currently, the charity is providing a grocery shopping and meal delivery service for elderly and vulnerable residents in Sidmouth. For information, email sidmouthvs@gmail.com or call 01395 515063.

Sid Valley HELP’s team of volunteers can offer assistance with dog walking, shopping, collecting medication and befriending on the phone. For further information call 01395 892011, or text 07378 964521, or email sidvalleyhelp@gmail.com. Visit www.sidvalleyhelp.co.uk

Children and young people with mental health issues are being supported by the Sidmouth school and college pastoral care teams. Parents, children and students who require support or advice can contact Tracey Tipton (for primary ages) on 07540 668 525 or Carole Clark on 07495 540415.

Sid Valley Foodbank is delivering food parcels to recipients most in need. This includes school lunch replacements. For help, call 07936 917507 or email info@sidvalleyfoodbank.org.uk. For updates see www.sidvalleyfoodbank.org.uk

Talkworks in East and Mid Devon is a free, confidential, NHS talking therapy service for adults. Call 0300 555 3344 or complete the mood assessment online at www.talkworks.dpt.nhs.uk

The East Devon District Council Coronavirus Community Support Hub Hotline is for local residents and organisations to access helpful information. Call 01395 571500. The line is manned from Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm

-----

Pubs/Restaurants

For tasty fish and chips, The White Horse Café in Old Fore Street is open for takeaways only. Its opening hours are noon to 4pm on Sundays through to Thursdays; and from noon to 3pm and then 5pm to 7pm on Fridays and Saturdays. For details call 01395 514271 or see https://thewhitehorsecafe.business.site

The Clock Tower Café in Sidmouth is offering free delivery of its fresh, home-cooked meals to households in the Sid Valley. The cafe requires prior notice for deliveries. For the menu, order form and payment arrangements see www.clocktowersidmouth.com or call 01395 515319.

The Phoenix in Sidmouth will deliver its freshly cooked Chinese meals to households in the area after 5pm each day. To place an order call 01395 514720.

The Balfour Arms is delivering a range of hot and cold meals to the elderly and vulnerable. Email Deborah Bennett at info@balfourarmssidmouth.co.uk or call 07900 200327.

The Courtyard Café delivers hot and cold food, and some extra items too. A small delivery charge applies. To place an order call 01395 577553

Royal York and Faulkner Hotel/Blinis is offering free delivery of freshly prepared meals throughout the Sid Valley area. Call 0800 220714, or to see the menu, visit: www.royalyorkhotel.co.uk

The Cinnamon Tree in Sidmouth is offering a delivery service of its Indian cuisine, and a free bottle of wine on orders of more than £40. Call 01395 514190

The Red Lion in Sidbury runs a takeaway and delivery service on Friday and Saturday evenings, from 6pm to 9pm. Visit www.theredlionsidbury.co.uk/ or call 01395 597313 or email enquiries@redlioninnsidbury.co.uk .

In addition to its tasty pizzas, Pizza Pronto in Sidmouth is selling beef burgers and chips. The food is available for delivery or collection. Visit https://pizzaprontosidmouth.co.uk or call 01395 516319.

-----

Schools

All schools are operating on an online home-schooling basis.

Students at Sidmouth Community College are able to complete tasks via the Show My Homework platform on the school’s website. Further home schooling details can be found on www.sidmouthcollege.devon.sch.uk

The special Home Learning section on Sidmouth Primary School’s website is filled with activities and topics for each class. Look at www.sidmouth-primary.devon.sch.uk/home-learning.

-----

Transport Links

Stagecoach Bus services are currently running on a reduced timetable. Concessionary passes can be used before 9.30am, to allow the elderly and vulnerable to use the bus to take advantage of the supermarkets’ exclusive shopping times. See www.stagecoachbus.com

Dartlines’ Sidmouth Hoppa Service and No. 387 to Taunton are still operational. For timetables and information about the social distancing measures in place on the buses visit www.dartline-coaches.co.uk or call 01392 872900.

Churches

The Catholic Church of the Most Precious Blood is closed temporarily. Anyone who would like a chat or help with shopping can call 01395 513340. See www.churchofthemostpreciousbloodsidmouth.co.uk/

All acts of worship at All Saints’ Church in Sidmouth are currently suspended, but it is streaming its services online on its YouTube channel from 9am every Sunday morning. Access the service via https://allsaintssidmouth.org.uk/

Evangel Church Sidmouth is continuing its Sunday worship via CD and its website - www.evangelchurch.co.uk. For details call 01395 597265.

Sidmouth Parish Church, St Giles and St Nicholas offer a weekly ‘virtual’ service provided via www.sidvalley.org.uk/sundayservice.htm. For more information call 01395 578566.

Sidmouth Methodist Church is closed for the foreseeable future. A weekly service sheet is available on the website: www.sidmouth-methodist.org. For information call 01395 513384.

-----

Online Support

Sid Valley Help’s website is filled with information on health and social care support services in the Sid Valley. The webpages are updated regularly. See www.sidvalleyhelp.co.uk

Sidmouth Town Council’s website has the latest information about what is happening in the town during coronavirus lockdown. See www.sidmouth.gov.uk/

The Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce website has useful links to help local businesses cope during these difficult times. Visit www.sidmouthchamber.co.uk

-----

-----

Local Shops

For fresh fish, Sidmouth Trawlers’ shop is open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 9.30pm to 2.30pm. It is also open for deliveries from Tuesday to Saturday. The delivery service covers Sidmouth and the surrounding area. To place an order call 01395 262147.

Cut Throat Shaving in Church Street is delivering its soaps, shampoos, deodorants and shaving cream to households in the Sid Valley. Delivery is free. The barbers’ shop remains closed until lockdown measures change. To place an order call 07817 926624 or visit www.cutthroatshaving.com

Drews of Sidbury will deliver shopping to the elderly, the vulnerable and those in self-isolation. To order call 01395 597373.

Since Monday, May 18, Housewares in Sidmouth has been open from 9am to noon, from Mondays to Fridays. Call 01395 513310 or visit www.housewaressidmouth.co.uk/

Woolbrook News will deliver to those people who have no-one else to shop for them. There is a nominal £1.25 charge for each delivery drop in the Sid Valley. Call 01395 512224.

The Dairy Shop is offering free delivery on orders over £10. Sidmouth town centre deliveries only. Call 01395 513018.

For great gift ideas, visit Annies in Sidmouth www.annies.co.uk which offers a ‘Post a Present’ service.

Hayman’s Butchers in Sidmouth sells freshly-cooked ready meals and other fresh deli items. There is free delivery on all orders of more than £10. Call 01395 512877. Visit www.haymansbutchers.co.uk/chefs-page-newsletter

Family run Sidmouth Pets on Temple Street, Sidmouth is stocking a wide range of animal feed and accessories. To find out more, call 01395 512056.

Sidmouth Print is available to help the local community with any printing and stationery requirements. Call 01395 578623 or see www.sidmouthprint.co.uk

Ian Winchester and Sons has a delivery service for its fresh fruit and vegetables. To place an order call or text 07791 586197 or email ianwinchesterandsons@gmail.com

-----

Essential Contacts

NHS: 111

Sid Valley HELP 01395 892011 or 07378 96452; email sidvalleyhelp@gmail.com

Beacon Medical Centre or Blackmore Health Centre: 01395 512601

Citizens Advice Bureau: 03444 111 444

Salvation Army Sidmouth: 07889 755777, angela.carney@salvationarmy.org.uk

Sidmouth Living with Cancer: jklfilm@aol.com

Sidmouth Town Council: www.sidmouth.gov.uk

Sid Valley Food Bank: 07936 917507 or email info@sidvalleyfoodbank.org.uk

Sidmouth Hospiscare: 01395 577126 or email volunteering@sidmouthhospiscare.org.uk

Sidmouth Childrens Centre: 01395 226789

East Devon District Council Coronavirus Community Support Hub Hotline: 01395 571500

Citizens Advice East Devon: 01395 265070 or 01404 42227.

Age UK Devon: www.ageuk.org.uk/devon/

Devon Coronavirus Emergency Helpline on 0345 155 1011.