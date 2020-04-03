There with you: Sid Valley charities urge people in need to come forward

Di Fuller, chairman of Sid Valley Help.

People in severe need of help during the coronavirus outbreak are ‘reluctant to ask’, according to two Sid Valley charities.

Sid Valley HELP and Sidmouth Hospiscare are currently working together to make sure vulnerable people in the Sid Valley have a point of contact to coordinate any support they may need.

They are concerned that people who have not been prioritised by the NHS as ‘shielded patients’ are not coming forward.

The two charities say they have the necessary resources, and want people to get in touch,

Di Fuller, the chair of Sid Valley HELP, said: “It is important that all vulnerable people are supported.

“Many are still reluctant to ask for help. There are many people over 70 and with underlying conditions that need support, but because they have not received the NHS letter feel they shouldn’t ask.”

“We are working closely with the Town Council and other charities to try and make sure everyone that needs help can get it.”

Sid Valley HELP provides information on local health and social care support services and organisations. During the coronavirus outbreak it is working to provide regularly updated information on the support services available, and coordinating community volunteers to support vulnerable people. Visit www.sidvalleyhelp.co.uk.

Sidmouth Hospiscare provides care and support to patients in the Sid Valley with life-limiting illnesses, and their carers and families. It commissions and funds the provision of specialist palliative nursing care from Hospiscare in Exeter for patients in their own homes, and funds care for Sid Valley patients in the Exeter hospice.

It has a team of 80 trained volunteers including drivers, sitters, befrienders and bereavement volunteers. The volunteers are not visiting people in their homes at the moment, but are providing support by phone, collecting medication and shopping, and helping in any other way that is needed.

Mrs Fuller said: “Please encourage people to ask for help. Contact Sid Valley HELP to place a request and be assigned a volunteer. People with a life-limiting illness and their carers and families should contact Sidmouth Hospiscare to receive the wide range of support that they can offer.”

To ask for help or to volunteer for Sid Valley HELP, call 07378 964521 or 01395 892011.

Contact Sidmouth Hospiscare by emailing info@sidmouthhospiscare.org.uk or call 01395 578707.