Cost of living crisis: Top tips to save energy on appliances

Ovens and other appliances can be a major source of energy waste - Credit: Neff

The UK is experiencing a cost of living crisis.

Household bills are rising, fuel prices have spiralled and budgets are being stretched.

We are all looking for ways to cut our bills, and now energy firm Boiler Experts has released a list of some of the most energy-consuming appliances in our homes - and given tips on how you can cut them.

So from fridges to kettles, washing machines to ovens, here's how you can cut your bill:

Boiler

There is a reason why old houses with separate, uninsulated tanks for heating water usually mean bad news for your bills.

If you are house hunting, make sure you understand the heating set up (combi boilers are generally better) and the energy-efficiency grade of the boiler.

Fridge/freezer

Fridges and freezers are the second most energy-consuming items in a home. Since they need to stay plugged in all the time, the best way to cut this cost is to invest in a better-rated fridge/freezer.

Dishwasher

While a dishwasher is the third most expensive item to run in a household, they do save on water consumption, let alone time.

The energy use is likely three-times higher though in households with multiple children, where several loads of dishes are done each day. Wiser use of dishes can cut one load a day and reflect well on your monthly utilities for both energy and water.

Oven

If you are passionate about baking or enjoy regular foiled ready meals, chances are your oven uses more than £9.36 of electricity a month.

This may not seem like much, but when factoring in all the other appliances, it is worth trying to cut oven usage whenever possible by syncing the cooking better to fit at least two dishes at a time or one after another to save on pre-heating; opting for batch cooking; and reheating food in the microwave, which only uses around 44p a month.

Washing machine

On average, washing machines use more than twice as much energy as kettles.

Using lower temperatures is an easy way to drive these costs down. For lightly soiled clothes, 30 degrees is warm enough to kill most bacteria.





Myles Robinson, from Boiler Central, said: “If you want to reduce your annual energy bills, the first place to focus your attention is on your home heating.

"Start with energy efficiency – reduce your consumption of energy and change your habits with a smart meter.

“Next, consider switching to renewable energy and replacing your boiler.

"Appliances also consume power, but it requires much more energy to heat the entire house. This is why choosing an A-rated green boiler to reduce energy consumption is so important.”

Other tips from Myles to save on energy bills include:

* installing a smart meter, cutting up to £75/year;

* switching to LED bulbs which can cut an impressive 75% off one’s entire energy use;

* draught-proofing by installing thicker curtains, sealing any cracks and blocking unused chimneys – all adding up to an easy £35 cut on one’s energy consumption;

* investing in double-glazed windows, thus reducing energy bills by up to £110/year