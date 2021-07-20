News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Cotton Traders announce Sidmouth opening date

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 2:18 PM July 20, 2021   
High Street

High Street - Credit: Archant

British fashion brand, Cotton Traders is making final preparations ahead of the opening of its latest store in Sidmouth.

During a time when the high street has struggled with multiple closures over the last year, the brand will launch its newest store on Fore Street on Saturday, July 24. The new store will create five new jobs in the town, including for store manager Sherrie Carter.

With a strong customer base already shopping with the brand via its online and catalogue business, the new store will showcase Cotton Traders’ fashion collections with both womenswear and menswear adorning the rails and mannequins.

The new store is one of Cotton Traders’ high street propositions – with over 90 stores already across the country including stores in shopping centres and garden centres.

This exciting new store opening showcases the brand’s desire to bring its high quality, affordable fashion to the community in and around Sidmouth, as well as grow the businesses’ high street presence.

Nick Hamblin, CEO of Cotton Traders said: “We’re delighted to open the doors in Sidmouth and welcome the local community to shop our latest collections. With a great customer base already established in Sidmouth – we can’t wait to officially open the doors to the public”

