Red Arrows to be invited back for Sidmouth air display 2020

Red Arrows display in Sidmouth 2017. Picture: Alex Walton Photography Alex Walton

The Red Arrows will be invited back to Sidmouth after enough money was raised during this year's air display.

Thousands enjoyed a sunny evening of daring aerobatics from four display teams on Friday, August 23, to kick-start the bank holiday weekend.

Money was collected on the day by an army of volunteers. Proceeds have also been donated from car parks open during the event.

The exact amount raised is still to be confirmed with a trickle of donations still feeding into the total.

Sidmouth Town Council, which organises the event, says it will be inviting the Red Arrows back to perform their display in summer 2020.

A Sidmouth Town Council spokesman said: "We are really grateful that we had such a generous collection this year that allows us to put on an air display next year with the Red Arrows, should they accept."

The famous display team have been flying into Sidmouth every year since 2015, but were not available this year due to a tour of the US.

Instead, crowds were wowed by the exploits of the Twirlybatic Pitt Special bi-plane, Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfire, Strikemaster Jet pair and Chinook helicopter.

