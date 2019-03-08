Could Sidmouth pub be 'top dog' when it comes to man's best friend?

The Swan Inn is in contention to be named most dog friendly pub in the South West Archant

A Sidmouth pub is in the running to be named the South West's most dog-friendly pub.

The Swan Inn, in York Street, is sitting in 10th place for the whole South West as the competition reaches the halfway stage.

Voting is currently open for the Rover.com competition, which is now in its fourth year.

The website is the world's largest network of pet sitters and dog walkers and started the dog-friendly pub awards to find the UK's most welcoming pubs and encourage establishments to welcome four legs as well as two.

Adrian Ricketts, of The Swann Inn who is owner to nine-year-old Red, said: "Sidmouth is a fabulous place to walk with dogs, whether on the beach or The Byes, there are lots of people that come down on holiday and bring their dogs.

"We entered the competition last year as well. We have locals that bring their dogs so the dogs become locals as well. It would be great if we could get higher."

Public voting is open until Wednesday, November 6, by visiting pubs.rover.com to vote for your favourite.

Simon Le Grice, from Rover.com, said: "This is a critical point in the competition for the nominated pubs. These leader boards could still dramatically change in the last few weeks of the competition."

For every vote received in the Dog-friendly Pub Awards, Rover will donate 25pence to the RSPCA towards its work rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming thousands of dogs every year.

Lisa Hens, senior scientific officer at the RSPCA and competition judge, added: "It's great to see establishments considering the needs of the dogs that might visit them and the dog-friendly pub awards is a brilliant way to recognise this.

"It is important to consider the well-being of dogs in a busy, sometimes crowded, environment such as a pub, and to ensure that all their needs are catered for whilst there.

"The key things that stand out for me are pubs having somewhere quiet for dogs to go if they want to chill out, providing separate water bowls for dogs who aren't comfortable sharing, as well as making it clear on their website that dogs are welcome so owners can plan their visit."

Winners will be announced on November 20. The 12 regional finalists chosen by the public will then go before a panel of judges to find the overall winner.