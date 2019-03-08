Could you provide Hector's house?

Hector the cat. Picture: Axhayes Adoption Centre Axhayes Adoption Centre

Friendly Hector likes attention, but is also independent and enjoys spending time outside

Hector is a three-year-old male black and white cat with very impressive whiskers. He finds himself in care at Axhayes now, through no fault of his own, and would love to find his new forever home. Hector has come from a home with lots of other cats, but may now be happier with fewer cats, or none at all.

In his previous home Hector was quite independent and loved to be outside exploring his territory. Unneutered cats tend to spend a lot of their time outdoors roaming, so now that Hector is neutered he is more likely to spend time in the home. Since being in the centre he's become very affectionate and enjoys some attention. Hector would like a home with a loving new owner, and lots of outdoor space so he can continue to hunt.

If you may be able to adopt Hector, or would like to see the other cats available for rehoming, visit the Axhayes website https://axhayes.cats.org.uk or call visit 01395 232 377.