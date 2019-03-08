Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Could you provide Hector's house?

PUBLISHED: 12:00 29 June 2019

Hector the cat. Picture: Axhayes Adoption Centre

Hector the cat. Picture: Axhayes Adoption Centre

Axhayes Adoption Centre

Friendly Hector likes attention, but is also independent and enjoys spending time outside

Hector is a three-year-old male black and white cat with very impressive whiskers. He finds himself in care at Axhayes now, through no fault of his own, and would love to find his new forever home. Hector has come from a home with lots of other cats, but may now be happier with fewer cats, or none at all.

In his previous home Hector was quite independent and loved to be outside exploring his territory. Unneutered cats tend to spend a lot of their time outdoors roaming, so now that Hector is neutered he is more likely to spend time in the home. Since being in the centre he's become very affectionate and enjoys some attention. Hector would like a home with a loving new owner, and lots of outdoor space so he can continue to hunt.

If you may be able to adopt Hector, or would like to see the other cats available for rehoming, visit the Axhayes website https://axhayes.cats.org.uk or call visit 01395 232 377.

Most Read

International School student airlifted to hospital

A student from Sidmouth International School was airlifted to hospital from Sidmouth beach. Picture: Denise Wightman

Heavyweight mammoth tooth discovered in garden - but how did it get there?

Colin Boynton, Stephen and Stella Huyshe-Shires and Ann Tanner with the 5.5kilo mammoth tooth found in their garden. Picture: Clarissa Place

Sidmouth Lifeboat welcomes new boat

The boat arrives. Picture: Clarissa Place

Another cliff collapse as beachgoers enjoy summer evening

Beachgoers witnessed another cliff fall at East Beach in Sidmouth. Picture: Clare Luke

Surfs up! New shop to help people ride the waves

Jurassic Paddle Sport owner Guy Russell has opened a surf shop, pictured with Jenny Kim and Maddie Todd outside the shop in Libra Court. Picture: Clarissa Place

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

International School student airlifted to hospital

A student from Sidmouth International School was airlifted to hospital from Sidmouth beach. Picture: Denise Wightman

Heavyweight mammoth tooth discovered in garden - but how did it get there?

Colin Boynton, Stephen and Stella Huyshe-Shires and Ann Tanner with the 5.5kilo mammoth tooth found in their garden. Picture: Clarissa Place

Sidmouth Lifeboat welcomes new boat

The boat arrives. Picture: Clarissa Place

Another cliff collapse as beachgoers enjoy summer evening

Beachgoers witnessed another cliff fall at East Beach in Sidmouth. Picture: Clare Luke

Surfs up! New shop to help people ride the waves

Jurassic Paddle Sport owner Guy Russell has opened a surf shop, pictured with Jenny Kim and Maddie Todd outside the shop in Libra Court. Picture: Clarissa Place

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth lady duo into Doris Willes-Little Trophy quarter-finals

A generic golf picture Picture ARCHANT

Could you provide Hector’s house?

Hector the cat. Picture: Axhayes Adoption Centre

John thanks club for fun, fellowship and fundraising during year as president

Sidmouth Rotary Club's John Kinch hands over the presidental chain to Keith Walton at the Victoria Hotel. Picture: Clarissa Place

Gently crashing waves along the shoreline of Seaton beach

Seaton sculpture. Ref mha 14 17TI 0552. Picture: Terry Ife

German Riesling wine is so good, especially with a picnic

German Riesling
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists