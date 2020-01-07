No call for it - council looking to replace disused phone box

Sidmouth pay phone in Connaught Gardens could be decommissioned. Picture: Alex Walton Photgraphy/Getty Images Picture: Alex Walton Photgraphy/Getty Images

A defibrillator device and a water fountain were among the ideas suggested to replace an existing telephone box in Sidmouth.

Telecom giant BT has launched a consultation for the removal of 11 public payphones across East Devon, including one in Connaught Gardens.

BT said three calls have been made from the Sidmouth payphone in the last year.

At a meeting on Monday (January 6), Sidmouth Town Council agreed with the removal of the payphone.

Chairman Ian Barlow suggested that a defibrillator device could be fitted in its place.

He added: "Is it (the phone box) a nice thing even if we do put a defibrillator in it? I would suggest not."

A water fountain or newly-planted trees were also suggested.

Councillors agreed to give delegated powers to the council's environment committee to decide what to do with the space.