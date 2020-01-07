Advanced search

No call for it - council looking to replace disused phone box

PUBLISHED: 18:00 07 January 2020 | UPDATED: 18:13 07 January 2020

Sidmouth pay phone in Connaught Gardens could be decommissioned. Picture: Alex Walton Photgraphy/Getty Images

Sidmouth pay phone in Connaught Gardens could be decommissioned. Picture: Alex Walton Photgraphy/Getty Images

Picture: Alex Walton Photgraphy/Getty Images

A defibrillator device and a water fountain were among the ideas suggested to replace an existing telephone box in Sidmouth.

Telecom giant BT has launched a consultation for the removal of 11 public payphones across East Devon, including one in Connaught Gardens.

BT said three calls have been made from the Sidmouth payphone in the last year.

At a meeting on Monday (January 6), Sidmouth Town Council agreed with the removal of the payphone.

Chairman Ian Barlow suggested that a defibrillator device could be fitted in its place.

He added: "Is it (the phone box) a nice thing even if we do put a defibrillator in it? I would suggest not."

A water fountain or newly-planted trees were also suggested.

Councillors agreed to give delegated powers to the council's environment committee to decide what to do with the space.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

REFUSED: Redevelopment plans for redundant Italian restaurant in Newton Poppleford thrown out

La Rosetta Italian restaurant closes

Pregnant sheep left to die after suffering crushed skull and ripped stomach in ‘horrific’ dog attack

A pregnant ewe suffered horrific injuries after it was attacked in Salcombe Regis on January 4. Picture: Nicola Westlake

New chef has big plans at Ottery’s The Volunteer Inn

Gemma Youlden is excited to start her new job at The Volenteer Inn in Ottery. Picture: The Volenteer Inn

Sidmouth seafront splash wall could be mix of glass, seating and planting

Sidmouth Esplanade. Ref shs 27 18TI 7051. Picture: Terry Ife

Surplus carrots give donkeys a treat

Carrots and parsnips were shredded for the older donkeys. Picture: Simon Horn

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

REFUSED: Redevelopment plans for redundant Italian restaurant in Newton Poppleford thrown out

La Rosetta Italian restaurant closes

Pregnant sheep left to die after suffering crushed skull and ripped stomach in ‘horrific’ dog attack

A pregnant ewe suffered horrific injuries after it was attacked in Salcombe Regis on January 4. Picture: Nicola Westlake

New chef has big plans at Ottery’s The Volunteer Inn

Gemma Youlden is excited to start her new job at The Volenteer Inn in Ottery. Picture: The Volenteer Inn

Sidmouth seafront splash wall could be mix of glass, seating and planting

Sidmouth Esplanade. Ref shs 27 18TI 7051. Picture: Terry Ife

Surplus carrots give donkeys a treat

Carrots and parsnips were shredded for the older donkeys. Picture: Simon Horn

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Durham and Blackmore net trebles as Ottery U14s make winning start to 2020

George Durham celebrates one of his three goals in the Ottery St Mary U14s win over Okehampton. Picture: STEPHEN UPSHER

No call for it – council looking to replace disused phone box

Sidmouth pay phone in Connaught Gardens could be decommissioned. Picture: Alex Walton Photgraphy/Getty Images

Town council supports plans for Manstone Park football stand ‘in principal’

The proposed layout of Manstone Park. Picture: Sidmouth AFC

Hospiscare’s Men’s Walk set to return in 2020

A team taking part in Men�s Walk 2019. Picture: Colin Yelland

Tributes paid to former Sidmouth Vicar Graham Stones

Graham Stones, the Bishop of Exeter’s Chaplain. Picture: Huw Riden
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists