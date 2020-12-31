Council bosses to discuss passing off further Sidmouth 'assets' to town council

EDDC cabinet has been recommended to approve spending of £30,000 on repair work and painting of Jacob's Ladder.

The district council is considering whether it could pass responsibility for Jacob's Ladder and Sidmouth's seafront railings to the town council.

Jacob's Ladder needs regular maintenance. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref shs 1203-19-13AW Jacob's Ladder needs regular maintenance. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref shs 1203-19-13AW

District council bosses are set to look at passing responsibility for Jacob's Ladder and the seafront railings to Sidmouth Town Council.

East Devon District Council's cabinet committee will discuss recommendations made by the Capital Strategy and Allocation Group at its next meeting on January 8.

The committee will be asked to approve bids to spend £20,000 to repaint the railings on Sidmouth seafront and £30,000 on repainting Jacob's Ladder as well as structural works, before considering the potential transfer to the town council.

The cabinet will also be asked defer its decision to spend a further £40,000 on works for capping wall construction at Jacob's Ladder.

Councillor Ian Barlow, Sidmouth Town Council's chairman, said: "We keep saying that we would be very happy to take on responsibilities for certain assets but at the same time we would want assets to pay for it in the future.

"Railings that need painting every year is not an asset, it is a liability.

"We will consider any offer that comes forward but it would have to be fair.

"They can't just give is a liability without something that is going to help us manage and pay for it in the future, otherwise it wouldn't be responsible for us to take it on."