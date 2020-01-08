Advanced search

Town council puts £14,000 towards new seafront public loos

PUBLISHED: 13:53 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:53 08 January 2020

The Arches on Sidmouth esplanade. Ref shs 24 19TI 6500. Picture: Terry Ife

Plans to install three new toilets on Sidmouth seafront have received a cash boost.

At its meeting on Monday (January 6), the town council agreed to put £14,000 towards the project seeking to convert disused storage space at the seafront amenity building at The Arches.

The money will include £7,497 from the Community Infrastructure Levy and £6,502 from council reserves.

The idea was initially proposed at the council's pre-budget meeting in October.

The Herald reported in November that the town council would look to have the toilets ready by Easter this year.

READ MORE: New public loos for Sidmouth seafront

Speaking at the time, town clerk Christopher Holland said: "We are experiencing, at the main beach, a bit of a renaissance.

"There are lots of activities going on, people to like to swim in that area behind the rock island which is sheltered. The toilet is convenient and the showers are well used."

