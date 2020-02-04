Advanced search

Town council chairman quizzed by Italian exchange students

PUBLISHED: 17:00 04 February 2020

Sidmouth Town Council chairman Ian Barlow visited St John's to speak to students from Udine in Italy. Picture: St John's School

Sidmouth Town Council chairman Ian Barlow visited St John's to speak to students from Udine in Italy. Picture: St John's School

Youngsters from Italy, visiting Sidmouth, got the chance to quiz the town council chairman on local issues.

Pupils from Udine International School visiting St John's School were visited by Councillor Ian Barlow.

They asked him about the impact of climate change, tourism, sea defences and the town council's future development plans.

During their visit to Sidmouth, the group from Udine took part in lessons with St John's pupils, made time capsules and took part in a 'spaghetti bridge challenge'.

Headteacher Graham Hurrell gave them a guided tour of Sidmouth which included Jacob's Ladder and Connaught Gardens.

Mr Hurrell said: "We are grateful to Mr Barlow for his time in answering the students' questions and for sharing his plans for the future. "Exchange programmes with St John's sister schools provide a unique international 'travelling classroom' for our students who learn to appreciate the culture, values and traditions of others."

