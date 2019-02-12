Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Council chiefs face criticism over sale of Knowle public assets

PUBLISHED: 16:29 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:29 15 February 2019

East Devon District Council's former HQ at the Knowle. Picture: Daniel Clark

East Devon District Council's former HQ at the Knowle. Picture: Daniel Clark

Archant

Council chiefs have been rebuked following the sale of public assets at the former Knowle HQ in Sidmouth.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) has been put under the spotlight, facing scrutiny, after a number of items were sold as part of its move, to Exmouth town hall and the new Honiton Heathpark HQ.

EDDC’s scrutiny committee considered the disposal of the contents of the Knowle, that were unsuitable for its new building, at a meeting last Thursday, February 7.

It was agreed that EDDC’s senior management team should be reminded to always consider the public perception of actions taken, particularly when it involves public assets.

Richard Cohen, EDDC’s deputy chief executive, produced a report that outlined the process of disposing of the items prior to handover to PegasusLife for demolition. He said: “As part of that process and prior to the handover of the old office buildings to the developer, the council needs to clear the buildings. In total there are just over 2,600 separate items in the Knowle. The vast majority of these are office furniture: desks, chairs and cabinet. There are also a number of particular items of varying antiquity and value: these involve both furnishings and fixture and fittings. From a perspective of bulk disposal the estimated total weight of all these items is 45 metric tonnes.”

He said Sidmouth Museum and Sidmouth Town Council were both interested in re-home various items, multiple local auction houses were invited in to look over items but that the majority of items were not of interest to them, and that for remaining items an opportunity was offered for council staff and members to bid for items whether for practical or aesthetic reasons.

He said: “These were items that had been attributed little or no sale value by the various professional auctioneers and ranged from standard office furniture items to cupboards, upholstered furnishings, tables, curtains for example. This element of the disposal process involves around 70 separate items and is likely to raise of the order of £2,000 for the Chairman’s chosen charities.”

Mr Cohen said groups such as Action East Devon, Green Furniture Aid and Hospicare who are all either networked with voluntary groups or can sell furniture via charity outlets were asked whether they had an interest in some of the for the more generic items such desks, chairs and tables, but the response has been largely muted.

Town and parish councils will asked them whether they have an interest in any items with the requirement that they transport said items away themselves, he added.

But councillors said that contrary to what Mr Cohen said, a full list of the items for disposal had not been circulated to them.

Scrutiny committee chairman Cllr Roger Giles said: “There has not been a list that we have seen so could someone produce a list that will be circulated very soon.”

Cllr Cathy Gardner said: “Why was the full explanation of the process not circulated to members before we were given the chance to bid for items? The reason there was a furore around the subject as the offer of sale of items internally was offered in isolation and the lack of communication meant there was a lack of understanding of the wider process.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Farm manager and company cleared of manslaughter charges after tractor drivers’ death

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Temporary closure remains in place at Sidmouth’s The Donkey Sanctuary

Precautions have been taken in the wake of equine flu.

Motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries

Picture: Mark Atherton

Ottery paedophile caught in sting after trying to meet 14-year-old girl

Exeter Crown Court; Picture by Terry Ife ref exe 0931-33-10TI

Bids to be considered for Sidmouth Drill Hall

The front of the drill hall has been called untidy and a mess by resident Dave O'Connor.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Crash between car and lorry shuts Norwich road

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Man bills date £5 for G&T after she said she ‘wasn’t feeling it’

Glasses of a gin and tonic cocktail. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

An F-35 comes in to land on the first of the Vertical Landing Pads at RAF Marham Picture: Crown Copyright/MOD2018

‘It’s not a shock’ - victim of Prince Philip car crash speaks out after police decide no action will be taken

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash, in which she fractured her wrist.

See inside Norwich pub which has been renovated after five month closure

The Garden House is to open after having a refubishment, Pembroke Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Catch a match this Saturday (February 16)

Honiton Town at home to Bow AAC. Ref mhsp 07 19TI 9711. Picture: Terry Ife

The ‘Magnificent Seven’ pass the Mighty Green test

Sidmouth Running Club Beginners course January 2019. Picture SRC

Town looking for fourth league away win when they visit Alphington

Picture: Terry Life

Rudolph stars as SOHC men’s 1st XI return to winning ways

Sidmouth and Ottery A at home to Okehampton. Ref shsp 08-17TI 7458. Picture: Terry Ife

Tipton suffer home disappointment

Tipton St John at home to Halwill. Ref shsp 07 19TI 9850. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists