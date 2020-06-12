Advanced search

Extraordinary meeting of Ottery Town Council to be held

PUBLISHED: 17:45 12 June 2020

View over Ottery St Mary. Ref sho 29 19TI 7729. Picture: Terry Ife

An extraordinary meeting of Ottery Town Council will be held next week.

The authority will meet virtually at 7pm on Monday, June 15, via Zoom.

The agenda includes time for councillors to receive and approve the minutes of the annual town meeting on June 1, as well as an opportunity for members of the public to submit questions and comments.

Councillors will also be asked to look at the grant applications received in respect of the Shop Front Grant Scheme and to make decisions accordingly.

There are also items that ask the authority to consider the Devon County Council Shared Footpaths Scheme and re-consider the hours and pay rate of the previously agreed position of a receptionist/administrative assistant.

The meeting will also include councillor questions on councillors’ business.

Email enquiries@otterystmary-tc.gov.uk if you would like more information on how to watch the meeting.

