Council takes action on dog fouling and out of control pets

Dog owners who allow their pets to foul public places or fail to keep them under control are being targeted in a campaign by East Devon District Council.

It will be holding a series of roadshows in the district’s coastal towns between May and September to give advice and record complaints.

Council officers have also stepped up their patrols on beaches at the key dog walking times of early mornings, evenings and weekends. They will make sure owners are using the right areas of the beaches, and taking enforcement action when needed.

Temporary signs will be put up in dog fouling hotspots, encouraging owners to pick it up or face a fixed penalty notice of £80.

Information from residents will be used to identify the worst areas for dog fouling.

So far during 2021/22, the council has received 114 dog fouling complaints and 133 reports of general dog-related nuisance including reports of dog-on-dog attacks and dogs not being under control.

The roadshows will be taking place in Exmouth, Budleigh Salterton, Sidmouth, Seaton and Beer. One will be held in each town each month in May, June, July, August and September. There is a full list of dates and times on East Devon District Council’s website.

Devon Loves Dogs will be attending several roadshows throughout the year to share useful information with dog owners.

The message of responsible dog ownership will also be presented to primary school children, as the dog owners of the future. Workshops will be held for youngsters in the district’s coastal towns, highlighting the importance of clearing up after dogs and keeping them under control.

Cllr Geoff Jung, EDDC's portfolio holder for the coast, country and environment, said: "Most people love pets, but dog owners need to understand not everyone appreciates meeting an uncontrolled dog whilst walking at the beach or in the countryside, especially muddy or wet dogs!

"Then there are those few dog owners that don’t pick up! Please be considerate when out walking your dogs and please ensure you pick up, and encourage others to do the same."

Dog fouling can be reported via East Devon District Council's website.



