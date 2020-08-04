Council to visit homes waiting for repairs after lockdown

The council’s repairs team, working with its partners Ian Williams Ltd who maintain the properties, are to revisit all non-urgent works that have been reported over the lockdown period. Picture: EDDC Archant

Council tenants needing repairs to their homes across East Devon will not have to wait much longer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Life is slowly returning to normal for tenants needing non-emergency repairs, following the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since April, 2,592 routine repair jobs were completed of which 366 were emergency repairs and 100 per cent of the emergency jobs were completed within the target time of four hours.

East Devon District Council’s repair team, working with its partners Ian Williams Ltd, have been operating an emergency repairs programme to help maintain its 4,200 properties throughout lockdown.

The council is now revisiting all non-urgent works that have been reported over the lockdown period.

There are still some delays being experienced but slowly the service is returning to business as usual.

Cllr Megan Armstrong, the portfolio holder for sustainable homes and communities, has praised tenants for their tolerance during the lockdown period and has asked for their patience while the service works towards dealing with a backlog of repairs.

She said: “I would like to thank all those residents who are having to wait for repairs to be done to their homes during these current unusual circumstances.

“I am glad that certain urgent repairs are being carried out promptly by our main contractors, Ian Williams Ltd and that these repairs and their attention to all the safety requirements, such as social distancing, has been well received.

“I understand that many of our residents have also been really appreciative of the great response they have received from our council repairs team during this difficult time.

“Thank you to everyone for their patience and understanding and we all look forward to continuing to return to normal service as soon as it is safe and practical to do so.”

Ian Williams Ltd and the council’s housing team have worked together to keep the emergency service running safely. All safety measures have been carefully reviewed, ensuring the appropriate PPE is in place, for when contractors need to work in the properties.