Fancy a seat on the town council? Here’s how you can run

PUBLISHED: 12:58 21 March 2019

Christine McIntyre with Ottery Council's 'Quality Award'.

Christine McIntyre with Ottery Council's 'Quality Award'.

With local elections taking place in May, the people of Ottery are being encouraged to run for a place on the town council.

The town council has not had an election for many years as there have not been enough candidates to stand.

To encourage nominations, there will be a surgery with existing and former town councillors to explain what the role is like and whether it is something you want to put your name forward for.

The surgery will be at the Lamb & Flag pub in Ottery from 7pm – 8pm on Wednesday March 27.

The only legal requirements to be a councillor are: you must be British, from the Commonwealth or the EU, at least 18 years old and have registered to vote in the area or have lived/worked/owned property in the area for a year.

You are ineligible if you are currently employed by the town council, hold a politically restricted post, have been previously convicted of a corrupt or illegal practice or have been sentenced to prison for three months or more during the five years before the election.

You do not have to be a member of a political party and independent candidates are just as welcome.

To stand as a candidate, you need to complete a nomination pack which is available from East Devon District Council. They can be contacted on 01395 517402 or via email at elections@eastdevon.gov.uk.

The completed forms must be hand delivered to East Devon District Council, Blackdown House, Border Road, Heathpark Industrial Estate, Honiton, EX14 1E by 4:00 pm by Wednesday April 3.

