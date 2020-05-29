Advanced search

Councillor apologises for swearing on live stream of meeting on YouTube

PUBLISHED: 13:20 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:20 29 May 2020

Councillor Tom Wright. Picture: LDRS

Councillor Tom Wright. Picture: LDRS

Archant

A councillor who was heard swearing and whose bad language led to the live stream of the meeting being pulled from YouTube from breaching its terms of service has apologised for his actions.

Cllr Tom Wright, the Conservative councillor who represents the Budleigh and Raleigh ward on East Devon District Council, apologised unreservedly for this language when the virtual meeting resumed on Friday morning.

Councillors were electing a new leader of the council at Thursday night’s meeting and 57 of the 60 votes had been cast when the live Youtube stream of the proceedings abruptly ended.

The reconvened meeting on Friday morning saw Cllr Paul Arnott, leader of the Democratic Alliance, elected as the new council leader by 32 votes to 20, with eight abstentions.

But before the last three votes were counted, Cllr Wright began the meeting with an apology for his actions.

He said: “I apologise for bringing everybody here this morning and I wish to apologise unreservedly for my actions last evening. I must point out I was not directing abuse to any other councillor.

“I was expressing my personal disappointment as the result was unfolding and my microphone was on as I was semi-called to put my vote.

“I apologise to all councillors, officers and members of the public who were following the events on YouTube and for the harm it did to the democratic process and reputation of the council, not least the public’s view of the council and its councillors.

“I am also very aware of the extra work and strain this will have put on East Devon District Council staff and I apologise separately to them. I can say no more, I am truly sorry.”

Cllr Stuart Hughes, chairman of the council, added: “I would also like to sincerely apologise on behalf of East Devon District Council to members of the public who were watching yesterday and experienced this unfortunate incident.”

He began the meeting by adding: “I strongly reiterate the point for councillors to make sure all microphones are muted when you’re not speaking to avoid any background noise levels and ensure that you use appropriate language.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Sale of historic Sidholme Hotel under review

Sidholme Hotel. Picture: Google Maps

Three cliff falls happen in less than 24 hours in Sidmouth

One of the cliff falls that happened near Jacob's Ladder on Wednesday, May 28. Picture: Sara Bond

Happy 108th birthday Topsy!

Topsy really enjoys watching dog videos on the iPad. Picture: Arcot House

Latest Covid-19 death statistics released for Devon and Cornwall

Lab technicians handle suspected COVID-19 samples as they carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus.

Ottery Community Volunteers to provide long-term support for residents

Ottery St Mary town centre. Ref sho 12 20TI 7853 Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Sale of historic Sidholme Hotel under review

Sidholme Hotel. Picture: Google Maps

Three cliff falls happen in less than 24 hours in Sidmouth

One of the cliff falls that happened near Jacob's Ladder on Wednesday, May 28. Picture: Sara Bond

Happy 108th birthday Topsy!

Topsy really enjoys watching dog videos on the iPad. Picture: Arcot House

Latest Covid-19 death statistics released for Devon and Cornwall

Lab technicians handle suspected COVID-19 samples as they carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus.

Ottery Community Volunteers to provide long-term support for residents

Ottery St Mary town centre. Ref sho 12 20TI 7853 Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth CC - Matchday five fortunes for the three senior XIs in Devon League games over the past five years

Sidmouth 2nds batsman Harvey Sargent playing against Exmouth at the Maer on Saturday. Ref shsp 30-16SH 3253. Picture: Simon Horn.

Ottery St Mary CC - Devon League matchday five fortunes in recent seasons

Alex Clements batting for Ottery against Alphington. Ref shsp 23 19TI 1020740. Picture: Terry Ife

Football back on June 17 - but no domestic cricket until August 1 - at the earliest

Cricket will not be back before August 1, at the earliest, but Premier League football retunrs on June 17. Picture; STEVE BIRLEY

Sidmouth Tennis Club members able to book for coaching sessions once again

Head coach Sue Wiltshire during a lesson with junior member Leo Raichra at Sidmouth Tennis Club. Picture: STC

Mighty Green ‘fab four’ complete the Four Trigs Challenge

Sidmouth Running Club member Simon Hollyer with his new 'running buddy'. Picture SRC
Drive 24