Advanced search

Councillor funds cliff erosion survey

PUBLISHED: 14:27 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:35 04 March 2020

The latest cliff fall at Pennington Point Picture: Stuart Hughes

The latest cliff fall at Pennington Point Picture: Stuart Hughes

Stuart Hughes

Sidmouth's crumbling cliffs are to be surveyed to assess the rate of erosion, following Monday's rock fall at Pennington Point.

Sidmouth district and county councillor Stuart Hughes is so concerned about the state of the cliffs, he is funding the survey himself out of his locality budget.

He has already called on East Devon District Council to take immediate action to reduce the risk of further collapses, given that the start of the beach management plan is 12 to 18 months away.

Cllr Hughes said: "The large cliff fall on Monday has made the need to carry out emergency works even more urgent, as what has now been exposed is very loose Triassic sandstone that will soon fall victim to more rough seas.

"I have agreed for the use of some of my locality budget to be used to carry out a further cliff survey by the county bridge engineers, which will give accurate and vital information on the rate of erosion since the last survey was carried out in 2015."

He expects the survey to be carried out as soon as possible, with the results available about three weeks later.

He said the district council could carry out emergency work on the cliffs without the need for a planning application, but approval would be needed from the Environment Agency.

Related articles

Most Read

Call for ‘emergency action’ after latest Sidmouth cliff fall

Cliff falls at East Beach, Sidmouth Picture: Philippa Davies

Meet John Nettles at Kennaway House, Sidmouth

John Nettles will be giving a talk atKennaway House Picture: PA Images

Interactive map - No Coronavirus in East Devon, but here’s where cases have been confirmed in the county

No confirmed cases of Coronavirus in East Devon as of Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Picture: Getty Images

Cave and forgotten steps revealed on beach following storms

The steps and cave revealed on East Beach following the storms. Picture: Ed Dolphin

Volunteers wanted to help with beach clean-ups

Volunteers needed for beach clean

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Call for ‘emergency action’ after latest Sidmouth cliff fall

Cliff falls at East Beach, Sidmouth Picture: Philippa Davies

Meet John Nettles at Kennaway House, Sidmouth

John Nettles will be giving a talk atKennaway House Picture: PA Images

Interactive map - No Coronavirus in East Devon, but here’s where cases have been confirmed in the county

No confirmed cases of Coronavirus in East Devon as of Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Picture: Getty Images

Cave and forgotten steps revealed on beach following storms

The steps and cave revealed on East Beach following the storms. Picture: Ed Dolphin

Volunteers wanted to help with beach clean-ups

Volunteers needed for beach clean

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

District council agrees £5 Council Tax increase for average households

EDDC Council Tax

Regional point-to-point meeting at Great Trethew on Sunday

East Devon Hunt's Point to Point event. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref shsp 10 1192-10-11SH

Chiefs score three top quality tries as they complete the double over North Petherton

SIdmouth RFC in action during their away match to Hornets in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Chance to make your own tipple at Sidmouth Gin School

A gin school was held at The Dairy Shop, home if Sidmouth Gin. Picture: John Hammond

‘An investment in the future’ - new public charging points for electric cars in Sidmouth

Stuart Hughes, Bob Weeks and Christine Winter with the electric car charging points at Stowford Rise Community Centre Ref shs 10 20TI 9282 Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24