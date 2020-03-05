Video

Flybe collapse is 'hammer blow' to Devon economy say council leaders

A Flybe plane parked up. Picture: Jacob King/PA Wire

District and County council leaders have expressed their concerns over the collapse of Flybe.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Exeter-based airline announced this morning it has ceased trading - having gone into administration - and all flights have been cancelled.

In a joint statement, East Devon District Council (EDDC) and Devon County Council (DCC) said they are concerned over the closure of a major employer and reiterated their support for those residents affected.

EDDC leader Ben Ingham said: "We're extremely saddened by the announcement that Flybe has gone into administration.

"It is a hammer blow for our local economy and devastating for Flybe employees and passengers. Our priority is to ensure that support is available for those affected by job losses, and we will be working with our partners."

READ MORE: Free train travel for those affected by Flybe collapse

Cllr Rufus Gilbert, Devon County Council's cabinet member for economy and skills, said the authority's priority is to support those affected by job losses.