Councillor slams former leadership of Devon's children's services

A lack of sufficient leadership allowed Devon’s inadequate children’s services to ‘bumble on in a rather pathetic way’, a councillor has claimed.

The comments came at a special meeting of the county council’s children’s scrutiny committee on Wednesday to discuss a recent Ofsted monitoring visit after the service was rated inadequate in 2020.

The visit found many of Devon’s vulnerable children ‘remain in unsafe and neglectful circumstances for too long’, but that some improvements were being made, especially within the department’s new leadership team.

During the meeting, opposition councillor Julian Brazil (Lib Dem, Kingsbridge) delivered a scathing attack on the council’s management for ‘failing’ in its children’s services for years.

He said: “I’ll put my head above the parapet and say I have full confidence in the leadership team within that department that we have at the moment and I’m sure we will see changes, but I think what disappoints me is I think that both corporately and politically we have allowed this situation to occur.”

It was announced at the meeting that the council’s chief executive, Dr Phil Norrey, would be chairing an ‘improvement board’ for the service – news that Cllr Brazil described as ‘better late than never’.

Dr Norrey admitted it was ‘really disappointing’ that the Ofsted visit in January 2020 concluded that: ‘we weren’t where we thought we were’.

He said: “I think we had a general view of our children’s services, that it was in a better place than it turned out to be. We thought we’d made improvements, we thought [the previous team] had helped move things forward.

“That didn’t turn out to be the case in some critical aspects of our performance, which we were unsighted on and I hold my hands up, and I’m happy to apologise for that from a senior leadership position. That I didn’t see it, that a number of us other senior leaders didn’t see it, that – to some extent – scrutiny didn’t see that we were in a worse position than we thought we were.

“Now we’ve just got to put our shoulder to the wheel and make sure that we don’t get back there.”