County councillor ordered to undergo anger management training

PUBLISHED: 12:32 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:37 23 July 2019

Councillor Emma Brennan. Picture: Devon County Council

Councillor Emma Brennan. Picture: Devon County Council

A county councillor has been ordered to take anger management training after four complaints were lodged about her behaviour.

An investigation was carried out into Labour Councillor Emma Brennan, who represents Exeter at Devon County Council.

Cllr Brennan was accused of bullying, failing to treat others with courtesy and respect and conducting herself in a manner, or behaving in such a way, that she brought her office or the council into disrepute.

A report investigating the allegations was written by a county solicitor and the monitoring office, in consultation with an independent person.

Devon County Council's standards committee reviewed the findings at its latest meeting on Tuesday, July 16.

Minutes from the meeting stated that the complaints arose from events which took place at a 'Spotlight Review' meeting on April 25, 2019.

It found that she had not treated others with courtesy or respect and had conducted herself in a manner or behaved in a way that she had brought her office or the council into disrepute. The definition of disrepute is a 'state of being held in low esteem by the public', according to the Oxford English Dictionary.

The report found the Cllr Brennan had not bullied anyone. In the minutes of the meeting, bullying is characterised as 'any single act or pattern of offensive, intimidating, malicious, insulting or humiliating behaviour; an abuse or misuse of power or authority which attempts to undermine or coerce or has the effect of undermining or coercing an individual or group of individuals by gradually eroding their confidence or capability which may cause them to suffer stress or fear'.

It was agreed that Cllr Brennan must issue a formal and robust apology to the complainants and undergo training focussing on anger management, and on the council's 'processes and procedures to achieve individual aims and make good decisions on how to progress these'.

Cllr Brennan cannot take part in a 'Spotlight Review' until she has undergone this training.

Cllr Brennan has been approached for a comment.

Most Read

Sidmouth rated as one of the most expensive holiday spots in UK

Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Shed destroyed and surfing gear stolen after thieves raid seafront business

Guy Russell says he is 'disappointed' by the raid.

Sidmouth’s beach management plan is taking ‘too long’, MP warns

This photograph of Pennington Point and East Cliff was taken for the BMP by a drone at lower altitude. If you look carefully you can see circular waves with their centre at the end of the river training wall. This is wave diffraction and it can cause erosion.

Sidmouth Duck Derby 2019 makes a splash

Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Church opens up unseen areas to visitors to mark 650th anniversary

Open day at Ottery St Mary Church. Ref sho 29 19TI 7748. Picture: Terry Ife

