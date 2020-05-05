Devon County Show cancelled completely for 2020

Devon County Show 2019. Ref shs 20 19TI 1020103. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Plans to reschedule the Devon County Show for August because of the coronavirus have been called off.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Devon County Show 2019. Ref shs 20 19TI 1020071. Picture: Terry Ife Devon County Show 2019. Ref shs 20 19TI 1020071. Picture: Terry Ife

The board of management of The Devon County Agricultural Association (DCAA) confirmed today (Tuesday, May 5) that there will now be no county show until May 2021.

Mary Quicke, Chair of Council for the Agricultural Association said: “With the Government’s suggestion that social distancing will continue for some time yet, and no firm commitment as to when the restriction on large gatherings will be lifted, the association has sadly had to make this extremely difficult decision.

“We appreciate this will be a great disappointment to our agricultural community, traders, competitors and, of course, the thousands of visitors who attend our show every year, all of whom love the show as much as we do.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank them all for their support and understanding in these extraordinary times.

The Devon County Show. Ref shs 20 17TI 3396. Picture: Terry Ife The Devon County Show. Ref shs 20 17TI 3396. Picture: Terry Ife

“However, we are confident we have made the right decision in the circumstances and must put the welfare of everyone associated with the show above all else.

“The Devon County Show has been going since 1872 and has survived previous years in which a show could not be held such as during the two World Wars.

“Of course, the cancellation will have consequences for us financially, along with many of our exhibitors and sponsors, but we’re confident we can ride this storm and bounce back again next year.”

The show team will be in direct contact with all those who have booked tickets, trade-stands or entered competitions with more information about what the cancellation will mean for them.

Next year’s Devon County Show will take place on May 20, 21 and 22.