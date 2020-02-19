Charity team thank couple for 'incredible' legacy in memory of son

The Family Carer Support Service team, Rhiannon Lawton, Kelly Jones and Emma Lewis. Picture: FCSS FCSS

A Sidmouth couple whose son had learning disabilities have left a legacy in their will to safeguard the future of a charity that supported him.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norman and Jean Morrison wanted to express their gratitude to the national learning disability charity Hft, which runs the Family Carer Support Service.

It helps adults with learning disabilities to live the best possible lives, exercise their rights and obtain fair funding for care.

The service supported their son for more than 40 years, until he died in 2017.

The donation left by Mr and Mrs Morrison has been described as 'incredible' by the charity.

It will fund the support service for the next two years, paying for three staff members and contributing to the cost of running workshops and a free phone advice line.

Kelly Jones, Family Carer Support Service manager, said: "As parents of someone with a learning disability, Jean and Norman truly understood how challenging it can be to navigate this system.

"It's therefore very fitting that their incredible donation will help us to support many more families to more easily work their way through the process."