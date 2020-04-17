Advanced search

Coronavirus: East Devon district council praised for handling of business grants

PUBLISHED: 07:00 20 April 2020

Portfolio holder for the economy, Cllr Kevin Blakey

Almost £30million in Government grant support has been paid to businesses in East Devon in response to the coronavirus lockdown.

A total of 2,528 qualifying businesses have received the money, which is being distributed by East Devon district council.

The portfolio holder for the economy, Cllr Kevin Blakey, said: “We have written to all eligible businesses and emailed them where possible. We are still waiting to hear from 1,500 businesses and urge them to use the information provided and claim their grant.”

Any businesses that believe they qualify for a grant but have not heard from the council should email businessrates@eastdevon.gov.uk

Cllr Blakey said: “For businesses that do not meet the criteria for grants and other forms of support, please be assured that we are compiling a record of these types of businesses and we are feeding this back to central Government.

“We are aware that there are a number of businesses who have displayed entrepreneurialism and innovation in adapting to the current circumstances, for example, establishing new ways of delivering their business and engaging customers.

“We would like to help showcase such examples and I would encourage you to send these to us.

“This week, we are highlighting the work that Darts Farm have done to quickly launch an online delivery service which is also helping to benefit a range of local suppliers.

“We continue to receive feedback which shows the grants are providing real support during this challenging time.”

The comments include:

“Many thanks for this and a huge thanks for you and all your colleagues, keeping the country running at a time like this.”

“I was really impressed with how quickly EDDC got a system set up. It took a week from applying online to getting the much-needed money, so well done and thank you EDDC.”

“Received remittance advice for my £10,000 yesterday. Only applied a few days ago so thanks for a fast business saving job.”

“I just wanted to say that you and your colleagues at EDDC have managed this grant process wonderfully well. Please convey my thanks to the team at EDDC who have worked through this process so efficiently.”

Information on the business grant support available, and an online application system, can be found here on the EDDC website.

