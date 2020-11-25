Covid-19 case confirmed at Sidmouth College

Sidmouth College. Picture: Terry Ife. Archant

Sidmouth College has confirmed one of its students has tested positive for Covid-19.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sidmouth College is looking to reassure parents and pupils after it was confirmed a student has tested positive for Covid-19 this week.

The Year 8 student received a positive test result on Monday, November 23, and has been asked to stay at home.

In line with the risk assessment and guidance from Public Health England the college has quickly identified those who may have been in contact with the student.

Parents and Carers of Year 8 students have been informed. Students have been told to self-isolate for 14 days from Friday, November 20, and return to college on Monday, December 7.

The college’s principal, Mrs Parsons, said: “As a school with 800 students we have been on high alert for symptoms of Coronavirus and strictly adhering to Government guidelines around hand hygiene, social distancing and year group bubbles.

“We have been able to identify students and staff who may have come into contact with the affected student.

“The students that are self-isolating will now be able to access our remote education, and will continue to follow their normal timetable. Students are well equipped and very familiar with remote education and teachers are already preparing and setting work.

Mrs Parsons added: “We’ll be monitoring the situation closely and hope this will prove to be an isolated case.”

Parents and students are being reminded to attend the college if:

-They have any symptoms of Covid-19 (a high temperature, a new continuous cough or a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste).

-They have tested positive for Covid-19

-They have been contacted by Test & Trace and informed to isolate (the household does not need to self-isolate if the person contacted does not have symptoms).

-A member of the household has Covid-19 symptoms.

-A member of the household has tested positive for Covid-19.

-Someone in your support bubble has symptoms or has tested positive.

Parents and pupils who have queries or are unsure of the rules are asked to call the college on 01395 514823.

The Herald has contacted Sidmouth College for more information.