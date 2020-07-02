Coronavirus Community Lifelines in Ottery St Mary
PUBLISHED: 17:00 02 July 2020
Terry Ife
Help is available in Ottery St Mary for those who need it
Local Volunteer Networks
The Ottery Help Scheme is still dealing with prescription, shopping and emergency food package deliveries, signposting, carer support, telephone befriending and telephone wellbeing checks. Call 01404 813041 or email info@otteryhelpscheme.org.uk. For updates, visit www.facebook.com/groups/OSMCV/
Food parcels from the Food Bank in Ottery St Mary are being delivered to homes. Food is available on a referral basis. To contact a food bank coordinator, call 07821 314920 or email: osmfoodbank@gmail.com. For updates see https://otteryurc.wordpress.com/food-bank/
The Ottery Community Volunteer group co-ordinates help for vulnerable and elderly members of the community. For help call 01404 600013 or email help@ottery.online
Volunteers from the West Hill Parish Council Help Scheme can help local residents with prescription collections and shopping deliveries. Contact 01404 232100 or clerk@westhillparishcouncil.gov.uk for more information.
For free confidential advice on benefit claims, financial issues and other general issues contact Citizens Advice East Devon on 01395 265070 or 01404 42227.
The Ottery St Mary Active Life and Mind Programme is a wellbeing scheme aimed at ‘Keeping Ottery Going’. For details, email gorijn@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/otterystmaryactivelifeandmindprogramme
-----
Pubs/Restaurants
From July 4, restrictions in pubs, cafés and restaurants will be partially lifted. Opening hours are subject to change. Do call ahead before making a special trip for a takeaway.
Although the Rusty Pig restaurant in Ottery St Mary is temporarily closed, it is delivering Rusty Pig ready meals every Saturday between 9am and 1pm. The meals can also be collected from the restaurant. Deliveries are within a 10 mile radius of Ottery and there is a £3 charge.
To order, email Pigout@rustypig.co.uk
The Lamb and Flag is set to reopen imminently although a date has not yet been confirmed. There’s a chance to book a table in advance on its Facebook page - search for The Lamb Flag Ottery St Mary
Friday night is pizza night at the Little Gosford Farm Shop on Gosford Road. Open from 4pm to 8pm. Collection only. Book in advance as time slots fill up quickly. Call 01404 815352.
China Chef has recently re-opened for takeaways and has resumed normal opening hours. To order, call 01404 814586.
The mobile pizzeria, the Wandering Pig, parks its van in McColl’s car park in West Hill on Fridays, from 5pm to 8pm. Place an order in advance. Call 07595 227025.
The Bay Tree Café, in Mill Street, opens on Fridays only for takeaways. Takeaways are available from 9am-1pm. Order by telephone only on 01404 811388.
Samosa Lady is offering takeaways from Fillfull on Mill Street and it runs a delivery service to households in Ottery, West Hill, Tipton St John, Sidmouth, Sidford and Sidbury. Call 07879 995273
The Volunteer Inn in Ottery St Mary is serving up pub favourite suppers for collection or delivery. Food is available every day between the hours of 4pm and 8pm. To place an order call 01404 814060.
Pizza Amore in Ottery is open from Monday to Saturday, from 5pm to 10pm. There is a free home delivery service. Call 01404 815850.
-----
Schools
Most schools are working on an online and phased re-opening basis, currently affecting children in reception, years one and six. A phased return for pupils in years 10 and 12 began from June 15.
The King’s School has phased in 25 per cent of pupils in years 10 and 12. Most students will be using the learning platform Moodle to enable them to continue with their home schooling. Visit www.thekings.devon.sch.uk/
Ottery St Mary Primary School is open for children of key workers and those that are vulnerable. The children have been split into year group bubbles. The school is encouraging pupils to use its Google Classroom links, where possible - see www.otteryprimary.co.uk
West Hill Primary School recently welcomed back pupils from reception, year 1 and year 6. Social bubbles are in place for those students. All other pupils are encouraged to use Google Classroom to continue with their learning. Visit www.west-hill-primary.devon.sch.uk
-----
Transport Links
Since June 15 members of the public must wear face masks whilst on public transport.
Since June 15, Stagecoach Buses’ has reverted to its normal timetable. Seating will be limited on all buses and all customers must wear face masks. See www.stagecoachbus.com
South West Railway is providing several additional services. It advises passengers to comply with the latest coronavirus guidelines. Visit www.southwesternrailway.com
-----
Churches
Since June 15, church buildings have been able to open for private prayer only. Contact the individual church for further details. Many churches are open in a virtual way. Churches will be able to open in a Covid-secure way from July 4.
St Michael’s Church in West Hill is holding regular services online using Zoom. Details of each service will be published on its website. To join in, visit the ‘contact us’ page on the website - https://stmichaelatwesthill.weebly.com
Ottery St Mary Parish Church has a link to recorded sermons which can be accessed via www.otterystmary.org.uk/recorded-sermons. A prayer diary and special prayer section can also be viewed online.
Ottery St Mary URC Church has sermon recordings, available for listening or downloading on its website - see https://otteryurc.wordpress.com/
The New Life Church in Ottery has Messenger and WhatsApp groups for members of its congregation. New members are welcome to join the groups. Email newlifeottery@gmail.com or see https://newlifeottery.org.uk
-----
Online Support
For updates on the services available in West Hill visit www.westhillparishcouncil.gov.uk
Ottery Community Volunteers are hosting online Zoom sessions, to bring people together in the community for a cuppa and a chat. Visit bit.ly/otterycommunitycafe
For non-urgent medical help access the E-Consult service at the Coleridge Medical Centre at www.coleridgemedicalcentre.co.uk
-----
Local People’s Quotes
Commenting on the key role that volunteers can play as Ottery emerges from lockdown, former Ottery St Mary town councillor Josefina Gori said: “The volunteers at the Information Office can come up with ideas that will attract people to the town, such as a tour of the Cultural Triangle ending with a cup of tea at a local tea-room. The Friends of Ottery Library volunteers could help the library to organise children’s events during the school holidays which will attract families to town. By working together, we could achieve a lot without the need of extra funds.”
On a recent birthday trip to Otter Garden Centre, Lionel Smith, was joined by his daughter and son-in-law, Jenny and Tony Seculer. Tony said: “Lionel has such a love of gardening and passed that to Jenny, who took a degree in horticulture. When they got to selecting plants, it was like watching two children in a sweetshop.”
-----
Local Shops
Shops have been able to open since June 15. Here is a small selection that are also offering deliveries. This information is likely to change on a daily basis. For updates, check with each individual shop.
Coldharbour Farm Shop in East Hill, Ottery St Mary offers home delivery on their full range of stock including fresh fruit and vegetables, meat, fish, local free-range eggs, milk, home-cooked ready meals and much more. See www.coldharbourfarmshop.co.uk/food or call 01404 814220.
Otter Produce is delivering fruit and veg boxes to Ottery St. Mary, Whimple, Talaton, Alfington, West Hill, Feniton and Payhembury. Boxes are priced at between £10 and £20. Give 48 hours’ notice. Its website is updated regularly - www.otterproduce.co.uk or call 01404 812104.
Joshua’s Harvest offers a variety of healthy ready meals and sweet and savoury items in its Ottery St Mary based kitchen. There is a delivery service too, costing £5 for a £40 minimum spend. Call 01404 815473.
The Little Gosford Farm Shop at Taleford, near Ottery St Mary is still open and selling fresh vegetables, stonebaked bread, fresh meat, milk and other essentials. To find out about opening times call 01404 815697.
FillFull in Ottery, sells a range of dried food products. The shop is now open from Tuesdays to Saturdays, from 10am to 4pm. To place an order, visit www.fillfull.co.uk
Grandisson, an independent supplier of fires, fireplaces and stoves, based at the Finnimore Industrial Estate in Ottery St Mary has reopened. The showroom is open, by appointment only, from Monday to Friday. Call 01404 597469 or see www.grandissonstoves.co.uk
-----
Essential Contacts
NHS: 111
Ottery St Mary Town Council: 01404 812252; email: enquiries@otterystmary-tc.gov.uk; www.otterystmary-tc.gov.uk
Ottery St Mary Food Bank: https://otteryurc.wordpress.com/food-bank/ or call 07821 314920
Ottery Help Scheme: 01404 813041 or email info@otteryhelpscheme.org.uk
Ottery Community Volunteers: 01404 600013 or email help@ottery.online
West Hill Parish Council: 01404 232100 or www.westhillparishcouncil.gov.uk
East Devon District Council Coronavirus Community Support Hub Hotline: 01395 571500
East Devon District Council Recycling: 01395 571515
Citizens Advice East Devon 01395 265070 or 01404 42227.
