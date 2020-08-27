Advanced search

Covid-19 spike in Devon down to returning holidaymakers

PUBLISHED: 12:00 27 August 2020

A spike in coronavirus cases across Devon which has seen the number of positive results more than triple in recent weeks is down to returning holidaymakers, the county’s Director of Public Health has said.

While the number of cases in Devon remains very low compared to the rest of the country and below the national average, the average number of daily cases has risen from under two at the start of August to six.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Devon County Council area in the last seven days has risen to 32, with clusters of three or more having been identified in Seaton, Teignmouth North and Bradninch, Silverton and Thorverton, as well as in Mutley in Plymouth and Wellswood in Torbay.

Devon’s Director of Public Health, Dr Virginia Pearson, has said the increase is largely due to Devon residents returning home from trips abroad, having contracted coronavirus infection while away on holiday.

