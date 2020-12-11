East Devon artists hold Covid Appeal charity art exhibition
PUBLISHED: 18:49 11 December 2020
Covid charity art exhibition starts this weekend (Friday, December 11 - Sunday, December 13).
South West Art Materials and East Devon Art Academy in Sidmouth are hosting an exhibition of paintings that were created between the Covid lockdowns and now.
There are paintings in a wide variety of styles and media, including land and seascapes, animals, floral, figurative and abstract works.
All proceeds from the exhibition will be going to the NHS Covid Appeal.
The exhibition is currently held online and can be viewed at www.southwestartmaterials.co.uk/gallery
Paintings can be purchased from this online exhibition with the physical exhibition held at both South West Art Materials and East Devon Art Academy in Old Fore Street, Sidmouth from Friday December 11 to Sunday December 13.
The exhibition will be open from 10am to 4pm each day with a 3pm finish on Sunday.
