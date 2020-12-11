News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East Devon artists hold Covid Appeal charity art exhibition

Alex Walton

Published: 6:49 PM December 11, 2020    Updated: 11:14 AM December 17, 2020
Penington Point Picture: Favell Bevan-Arti

Penington Point Picture: Favell Bevan-Arti - Credit: Archant

Covid charity art exhibition starts this weekend (Friday, December 11 - Sunday, December 13).

Lilies Picture: Annie Henry

Lilies Picture: Annie Henry - Credit: Archant

South West Art Materials and East Devon Art Academy in Sidmouth are hosting an exhibition of paintings that were created between the Covid lockdowns and now.

There are paintings in a wide variety of styles and media, including land and seascapes, animals, floral, figurative and abstract works.

All proceeds from the exhibition will be going to the NHS Covid Appeal.

The exhibition is currently held online and can be viewed at www.southwestartmaterials.co.uk/gallery

Humming Picture: Liz Eades

Humming Picture: Liz Eades - Credit: Archant

Paintings can be purchased from this online exhibition with the physical exhibition held at both South West Art Materials and East Devon Art Academy in Old Fore Street, Sidmouth from Friday December 11 to Sunday December 13.

The exhibition will be open from 10am to 4pm each day with a 3pm finish on Sunday.

Majestic Delphiniums Picture: Tracey Rapson

Majestic Delphiniums Picture: Tracey Rapson - Credit: Archant

Bicton Picture: Liz Cleves

Bicton Picture: Liz Cleves - Credit: Archant

A Devon Summer Picture: Linda Bartlett

A Devon Summer Picture: Linda Bartlett - Credit: Archant

