Warning from police to stay vigilant for Covid pass scam

The NHS Covid Pass is available for free - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police are urging East Devon residents to stay vigilant amid a rise in people being conned in a fake NHS Covid passport scam.

Criminals are using the NHS Covid Pass to target the public by convincing them to hand over money, financial details and personal information.

Devon and Cornwall Police has reminded people that the NHS Covid Pass is free and available through the official NHS app (which should only be downloaded through your usual app store), the NHS website, or by calling 119.

If you believe you have been contacted about a fraudulent Covid pass, police advice you to follow these three steps:

If you’ve received a phone call, hang up.

If you’ve received an email, forward it to report@phishing.gov.uk.

If you’ve received a text message, forward it to 7726.

You can find more information about the NHS COVID Pass scam on the Action Fraud website at https://www.actionfraud.police.uk/covidpassfraud