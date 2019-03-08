Cream Tea Concert at Kennaway House with Budleigh Salterton Male Voice Choir

Budleigh Salterton Male Voice Choir. Picture: Courtesy of choir Courtesy of choir

Enjoy a traditional cream tea and the singing of the popular local choir outside Kennaway House in Sidmouth

Budleigh Salterton Male Voice Choir is performing at an afternoon Cream Tea Concert at Kennaway House on Thursday, June, 6.

The audience can enjoy scones, jam and cream on the lawn outside the beautiful Regency house, and listen to the choir singing a mixture of popular and traditional songs, under the direction of David Davies.

The choir, founded in 1974, has about 60 members and performs about 10 times a year, mainly for charity. It raises thousands of pounds a year which is donated to causes including Hospiscare, Age Concern, RNLI, Devon Air Ambulance and the Sid Valley Admiral Nurse Appeal. It also performs with other choirs and musical groups, and in April it came fourth out of 10 choirs in the Bournemouth Male Voice Choir Competition.

The Cream Tea Concert takes place from 3.00-4.30pm on June 6 and tickets are £10 for adults, and £5 for school children; toddlers are free. They are available from Paragon Books, Sidmouth, or Sidmouth Tourist Information Centre.