Sergeant pleased with drop in anti-social calls made in Ottery last year

A decline in calls regarding anti-social behaviour in Ottery has been heralded by police officers.

Ottery Town Council members heard that in 2019, crime had reduced by 6.6 per cent in Ottery Town. There was also 25 per cent less calls to police telephone numbers.

Specific calls regarding anti-social behaviour had dropped by 59 per cent.

Sergeant Richard Stonecliffe said the statistics were 'really positive' but said: "That hasn't been straightforward.

"We have been to court for Criminal Behaviour Orders, we've robustly dealt with a lot of young people."

Sgt Stonecliffe said he expects incidents and calls to increase around Easter time, when visitor numbers will increase. This, he said, 'could cause us further problems'.

He added: "Visitor numbers are down... If there is a time of the year when this is a little quieter than others, this is it."

To report a crime, call Devon and Cornwall Police on 101.