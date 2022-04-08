Luxury yacht used for DRUG TRAFFICKING going up for auction

The yacht is going up for auction this month - Credit: Wilsons

A luxury 120ft yacht which was reportedly used to smuggle £160 million worth of COCAINE is to be auctioned off this month.

The MY Kahu vessel, which was originally built for the Royal New Zealand Navy, was seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act and is currently berthed at Torquay Marina in Devon.

Now, Wilsons Auctions has been instructed to sell the yacht to the highest bidder by the National Crime Agency (NCA).

MY Kahu is an expedition yacht that was built in 1979. She was converted in 2010 into a pleasure craft and has since travelled the globe including making multiple transpacific and transatlantic voyages.

The yacht featured a large main salon, fully equipped galley and five staterooms for guests, as well as additional accommodation and space for four crew members.

The yacht features a salon and five guest rooms - Credit: Wilsons

“We are delighted to manage the sale of this high-profile asset," said Wilsons Auctions’ government contracts manager, Mark Woods.

"It is reported that around £160m worth of cocaine was found on board MY Kahu and that is why the vessel is now being offered for sale by auction.”

“We are proud to facilitate auctions on behalf of our government and law enforcement agency clients. We play an important role in realising a large quantity of assets on behalf of these clients and in recent years, these auctions have seen us responsible in returning £130 million back into the public purse.

“The online element of the auction is extremely convenient for bidders around the world to register and get involved. This will be an exciting one to watch."

It will go under the hammer on Wednesday, April 27, at 3pm. Potential bidders will have a 24-hour window of opportunity to bid online before the auction closes at 3pm the following day.

Bidding will be open to the public and will be online only.

An open day for viewings will be held on April 20, strictly by appointment only.

Viewing appointments will be available to book via contacting Mark Woods on 02890 342626 or emailing markwoods@wilsonsauctions.com.