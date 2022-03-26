News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Man admits threatening police officer with imitation firearm

Court Reporter

Published: 6:15 AM March 26, 2022
Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Collins appeared at Exeter Crown Court - Credit: Archant

A man from Newton Poppleford has admitted threatening a police officer with an imitation firearm during an incident in the village.

Kevin Collins, 39, of Badger Close, Newton Poppleford, pleaded guilty to possession of a BB gun as an imitation firearm with intent to cause PC Philip Powell fear of unlawful violence.

The incident happened at his home on February 21, 2022.

Judge Timothy Rose adjourned the case at Exeter Crown Court until April 20 to enable the probation service to prepare a pre-sentence report and a response to supervision report.

The judge told him that all sentences, including immediate custody, would be open to the sentencing judge.

