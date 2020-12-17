Published: 4:07 PM December 17, 2020

Police are looking for the public’s help with locating two stolen figurines which went missing from a house in Sidmouth.

Pictured here are the figurines that were stolen from a house in Sidmouth sometime between March 5, 2020, and December 8, 2020.

The crime reference log, CR/103418/20, details a report of a theft of the two figurines with an estimated value of between £16,000 and £24,000.

The items were stolen sometime between the evaluation in March and the death of the owner in December.

If you recognise either of the figurines from buying them, seeing them at auctions or know of their whereabouts, then please contact PC 5060 Steve Hall at Tavistock police office.