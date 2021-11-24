The Sid Valley Food Bank is launching its annual Christmas appeal this weekend, with the aim of supplying Christmas hampers to up to 70 local households.

Every year local residents are invited to donate items of festive food to make up the hampers for people who are struggling to make ends meet.

The hampers are in addition to the normal food parcels supplied by the bank.

The items can be donated at the usual collection points in the Co-op, Waitrose and Lidl in Sidmouth and the Spar in Sidford, or at the Thursday morning collection point at the Dissenters Hall between 10am and noon.

The food bank’s ‘reverse Advent calendar’ gives a list of items people can choose to donate in the run-up to Christmas. During the three weeks of the hamper appeal, those who usually donate food are being asked to select items from the Christmas list, as the food bank is well-stocked with the usual items. If people also wish to donate a present for a child, teenager or adult, they should call 07936 917 507 to arrange this. The presents should be unwrapped and not second-hand.

The hamper appeal officially begins on Saturday, November 27 and the Advent Calendar suggests donations of these items:

Week 1: Nov 28, savoury snacks, Nov 29, fruit and nut mix, Nov 30, cranberry sauce, Dec 1 tinned ham, Dec 2 stuffing mix, Dec 3 gravy granules, Dec 4 savoury crackers.

Week 2: Dec 5 Christmas cake, Dec 6 Christmas pudding, Dec 7 children’s selection packs, Dec 8 mince pies, Dec 9 chocolates for adults, Dec 10 Christmas crackers, Dec 11 sweet biscuits.

Week 3: Dec 12 cooking oil, Dec 13 ‘squirty’ cream (not chilled), Dec 14 trifle mix, Dec 15 soft drinks.

The hampers will be packed and delivered on Thursday, December 16.

A spokesperson for the Sid Valley Food Bank said: “On behalf or our clients we would like to thank Waitrose for supporting us in their Give a Little Love campaign with a donation of £300, and pupils of Sidmouth College and Tipton Beavers who intend to collect

Christmas foods for our appeal.

“We have also received donations of cash and presents from individual members of the public. We are always overwhelmed by the generosity of our community.”

