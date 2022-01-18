16-year-old among arrests in Christmas drink and drug driving clampdown

More than 200 people were arrested by Devon and Cornwall Police - Credit: Cambridges

More than 200 arrests were made during Devon and Cornwall Police's Christmas drink and drug driving campaign - including a 16-year-old.

In total, Devon & Cornwall Police recorded 207 arrests during the December 2021 initiative – of which 166 were for drink driving and 41 for driving with excess drugs.

The Christmas campaign, which ran between December 1 2021 and January 1 2022, was an increase on the equivalent period the previous year - that saw a total of 193 drink and drug drive arrests.

Of the 166 people arrested for drink driving related offences, 141 were men and 25 were women. The youngest was 16 years old and the oldest was 76, with the average age being 36.

Of the 41 people arrested for excess drug driving-related offences, 34 were men and seven were women. The youngest was 17 years old and the oldest was 59, with the average age being 32.

Superintendent Adrian Leisk, of the alliance roads policing team, said: "Those charged throughout the campaign were not necessarily your ‘usual’ suspects.

"Too many people who are otherwise law-abiding citizens, fail to consider the untold devastation that drink and drug driving can cause.

"The highest reading came from a 44-year-old man who was arrested at 3pm on New Year’s Eve – he blew 140 micrograms per millilitre of breath which is four times the legal limit, and rang in the New Year sitting alone in a police cell in our Exeter custody suite."

Alison Hernandez, Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, is also the APCC national lead for road safety and chairman of the Vision Zero South West road safety partnership.

She said: "There is absolutely no excuse for drink or drug driving and I was shocked to see how many people were dealt with for this offence throughout the festive period.

"Drink and drug driving is a choice people take which endangers lives and it is completely unacceptable. Those who are caught face losing their license and potentially their jobs and livelihoods – as well as potentially causing death or serious injury to themselves or others. It’s just not worth it."

If you suspect someone of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, please dial 999 immediately with the vehicle information and direction of travel.