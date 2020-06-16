Sidmouth Folk Festival: crowdfunding campaign and virtual event announced

Sidmouth folk week. Ref shs 32 17TI 1149. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A crowdfunding campaign is being launched to ensure that the Sidmouth Folk Festival can take place next year.

The 2020 festival was cancelled because of the Covid-19 crisis, but organisers are planning a virtual event, taking place at the same time.

Many people who had bought tickets to this year’s event have already carried them over to 2021 rather than asking for a refund.

Others have already donated via the festival’s Just Giving page

The crowdfunding campaign will be officially launched on Tuesday, June 30, and will run until Tuesday, August 4.

Further details, including the ‘very attractive rewards’ on offer in return for donation pledges, will be announced in the lead-up to the launch.

A spokesman for the festival said: “We very much hope that everyone in the town and surrounding area will recognise the value that the festival brings, and will want to help us keep this tradition going for a long time to come.”

For further information visit the festival’s website and its Facebook and Twitter pages.