Curious Devon: a look around Mazzard Farm

PUBLISHED: 16:12 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:12 14 October 2019

Mazzard Farm. Picture: Alex Walton

This week we take a look around the idyllic country holiday cottages at Mazzard Farm near Ottery St Mary.

There are six cottages on Mazzard Farm for guests to choose from. Picture: Alex WaltonThere are six cottages on Mazzard Farm for guests to choose from. Picture: Alex Walton

Tucked away in the middle of East Hill, little more than a mile outside of Ottery St Mary, are the beautiful grounds of Mazzard Farm, an award winning countryside getaway for holidaymakers looking to taste a delicious slice of sumptuous East Devon.

The cluster of six holiday cottages, owned by Ruud Jansen Venneboer and Jacqueline Parker, are surrounded by many acres of wonderful woodland for guests to explore.

Visitors can enjoy the orchard. Picture: Alex WaltonVisitors can enjoy the orchard. Picture: Alex Walton

There is a large orchard to enjoy and people can pick their own apples when the trees are in fruit.

During harvest time, the local school, brownies and guides are often invited to the farm for apple juicing sessions.

Mazzard Farm has much to offer and appeals to visitors of all ages.

A couple can enjoy the experience of a walk in the woods, seeing the horses in the field and a cosy fire to curl up in front of at the end of the day.

There are acres of woodland and gardens to explore. Picture: Alex WaltonThere are acres of woodland and gardens to explore. Picture: Alex Walton

Likewise, families with young children will find plenty of activities to keep them busy with a fantastic play area to enjoy and a paddling pool in the warmer months.

Ruud and Jacqueline count themselves very lucky to be living and working in this beautiful part of Devon and are very keen to give back to the community.

They help to organise the Ottery Food Festival each year and are great advocates of a healthy local environment, having helped coordinate many a beach clean in Sidmouth.

Sustainability plays a big part in the ethos of Mazzard Farm and the buildings themselves are heated by a biomass boiler and a significant amount of the electricity for the site is generated by solar PV panels.

Chickens and goats are just some of the animals kept on the farm. Picture: Alex WaltonChickens and goats are just some of the animals kept on the farm. Picture: Alex Walton

If you are looking to book your next holiday then why not take a look at Mazzard Farm, a delightful countryside retreat in the heart of East Devon.

For more information, go to Mazzard Farm's website.

Send us your stories: Curious Devon is a new series of features highlighting interesting and special places from around the region and the people who live and work there. If you know of a place or a person you would like us to feature then get in touch at alex.walton@archant.co.uk

There are six cottages on Mazzard Farm for guests to choose from. Picture: Alex WaltonThere are six cottages on Mazzard Farm for guests to choose from. Picture: Alex Walton

There are a number of play areas for children to enjoy. Picture: Alex WaltonThere are a number of play areas for children to enjoy. Picture: Alex Walton

There are a number of horses to see in the grounds. Picture: Alex WaltonThere are a number of horses to see in the grounds. Picture: Alex Walton

There are a number of horses to see in the grounds. Picture: Alex WaltonThere are a number of horses to see in the grounds. Picture: Alex Walton

