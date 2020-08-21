Advanced search

Cyclists complete mammoth challenge for Alzheimer’s Research

PUBLISHED: 07:00 22 August 2020

The cyclists who rode from London to Sidmouth for Alzheimer’s Research. Picture: Louise Hilderly

The cyclists who rode from London to Sidmouth for Alzheimer’s Research. Picture: Louise Hilderly

Archant

Eight men cycled from London to Sidmouth to raise money for Alzheimer’s Research.

The group, aged between 26 and 55, are Adrian Hilderly, Owen Conway, Malcolm Parrott, Andy Pearce, Mark Smith, Chris Skelton, Ian Skelton and Kevin Farr.

They left London on Friday morning (August 14) and arrived at Sidmouth beach at 2pm on Sunday (August 16).

The route they took was approximately 200 miles and so far, they have raised £1,500 for the charity.

Owen said: “Our challenge was an amazing experience! Still feeling it in my legs though. We managed to raise lots of money for Alzheimer’s Research UK, a charity very close to my heart.

Adrian said: “We really enjoyed the ride and finally arriving in Sidmouth, where we celebrated in Dukes. The hills in Dorset and Devon were a bit challenging though!”

They chose Alzheimer’s Research UK because the grandfather of one of the riders has the disease and all the others know someone who has had it. If you wish to learn more or to donate, visit www.justgiving.com/team/sidmouthorbust.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Glass splash wall on Sidmouth seafront would need CCTV and vandalism deterrents

Contractors removing the panel of Sidmouth seafront in May. Picture: East Devon District Council

‘Plume of brown dust’ photographed in another Sidmouth cliff collapse

Cliff fall at East Beach, Sidmouth, witnessed on Sunday morning (August 17). A big dust cloud covered the cliffs. Picture: Tony Velterop

Chanters Carnival Classics car show to go ahead in Ottery St Mary

Vehicles on display at Chanters Carnival Classics last year. This year's event will be run under covid-19 restrictions, which will limit the number of entries Picture: Ottery Carnival Committee

Eat Out to Help Out: The Sidmouth and Ottery restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Sidmouth and Ottery are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘Superb’ new Visit Sidmouth website promotes the town to visitors

Sidmouth seafront view. Ref shs 08-16SH 6031. Picture: Simon Horn

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Glass splash wall on Sidmouth seafront would need CCTV and vandalism deterrents

Contractors removing the panel of Sidmouth seafront in May. Picture: East Devon District Council

‘Plume of brown dust’ photographed in another Sidmouth cliff collapse

Cliff fall at East Beach, Sidmouth, witnessed on Sunday morning (August 17). A big dust cloud covered the cliffs. Picture: Tony Velterop

Chanters Carnival Classics car show to go ahead in Ottery St Mary

Vehicles on display at Chanters Carnival Classics last year. This year's event will be run under covid-19 restrictions, which will limit the number of entries Picture: Ottery Carnival Committee

Eat Out to Help Out: The Sidmouth and Ottery restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Sidmouth and Ottery are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘Superb’ new Visit Sidmouth website promotes the town to visitors

Sidmouth seafront view. Ref shs 08-16SH 6031. Picture: Simon Horn

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Cyclists complete mammoth challenge for Alzheimer’s Research

The cyclists who rode from London to Sidmouth for Alzheimer’s Research. Picture: Louise Hilderly

Otters manager thanks team’s sports therapists as players near return from injury

Action from the Grandisson Cup final between Ottery St Mary and Kentisbeare that saw the Otters beaten 3-2. Picture HANNAH LAND PHOTOGRAPHY

Otters chairman – Club is ‘devastated’ with DEFL restructure

Action from the pre-season friendly between Axminster Town and Ottery St Mary. Picture: SARAH MCCABE

Otters boss left ‘shocked’ by DEFL’s new structure

Billy Rouse with the Morrison Bell Cup in the dressing room at Ottery St Mary after his sides 2019 final success against Sidmouth Town. Picture: BR

Vikings boss: time to start cementing first 11

The four Sidmouth Town team shirts hanging in the Manstone Lane dressing room. Now all the Vikings want - understandably - is to get back to playing. Picture: JAY THORNE