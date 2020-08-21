Cyclists complete mammoth challenge for Alzheimer’s Research

The cyclists who rode from London to Sidmouth for Alzheimer’s Research. Picture: Louise Hilderly Archant

Eight men cycled from London to Sidmouth to raise money for Alzheimer’s Research.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The group, aged between 26 and 55, are Adrian Hilderly, Owen Conway, Malcolm Parrott, Andy Pearce, Mark Smith, Chris Skelton, Ian Skelton and Kevin Farr.

They left London on Friday morning (August 14) and arrived at Sidmouth beach at 2pm on Sunday (August 16).

The route they took was approximately 200 miles and so far, they have raised £1,500 for the charity.

Owen said: “Our challenge was an amazing experience! Still feeling it in my legs though. We managed to raise lots of money for Alzheimer’s Research UK, a charity very close to my heart.

Adrian said: “We really enjoyed the ride and finally arriving in Sidmouth, where we celebrated in Dukes. The hills in Dorset and Devon were a bit challenging though!”

They chose Alzheimer’s Research UK because the grandfather of one of the riders has the disease and all the others know someone who has had it. If you wish to learn more or to donate, visit www.justgiving.com/team/sidmouthorbust.