Cyclists complete mammoth challenge for Alzheimer’s Research
PUBLISHED: 07:00 22 August 2020
Archant
Eight men cycled from London to Sidmouth to raise money for Alzheimer’s Research.
The group, aged between 26 and 55, are Adrian Hilderly, Owen Conway, Malcolm Parrott, Andy Pearce, Mark Smith, Chris Skelton, Ian Skelton and Kevin Farr.
They left London on Friday morning (August 14) and arrived at Sidmouth beach at 2pm on Sunday (August 16).
The route they took was approximately 200 miles and so far, they have raised £1,500 for the charity.
Owen said: “Our challenge was an amazing experience! Still feeling it in my legs though. We managed to raise lots of money for Alzheimer’s Research UK, a charity very close to my heart.
Adrian said: “We really enjoyed the ride and finally arriving in Sidmouth, where we celebrated in Dukes. The hills in Dorset and Devon were a bit challenging though!”
They chose Alzheimer’s Research UK because the grandfather of one of the riders has the disease and all the others know someone who has had it. If you wish to learn more or to donate, visit www.justgiving.com/team/sidmouthorbust.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.