Cyclists taking on mammoth challenge for Alzheimer’s Research

Cyclists are cycling from London to Sidmouth to raise money for Alzheimer’s Research. Picture: Louise Hilderly Archant

Eight men are cycling from London to Sidmouth to raise money for Alzheimer’s Research.

The group, aged between 26 and 55, are Adrian Hilderly, Owen Conway, Malcolm Parrott, Andy Pearce, Mark Smith, Chris Skelton, Ian Skelton and Kevin Farr.

They left London on Friday morning (August 14) and are set to arrive at Sidmouth beach at 12pm on Sunday (August 16).

The route they are taking is approximately 200 miles and so far, they have raised £1,000 for the charity.

They chose Alzheimer’s Research UK because the grandfather of one of the riders has the disease and all the others know someone who has had it.

The cyclists have completed plenty of challenges in the past such as walking Hadrian’s Wall in three days and kayaking the length of the Thames, and each time they raise money for different charities.

Last time they raised enough to buy two off-road wheelchairs for a special needs scout group and over the years they think they have raised more than £30,000.

If you wish to learn more or to donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/team/sidmouthorbust.