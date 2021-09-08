Published: 5:45 AM September 8, 2021

East Devon residents and workplaces are encouraged to take part in the 2021 edition of Cycle September, the annual workplace cycle challenge on www.lovetoride.net/devon.

With the Devon Stage of the AJ Bell Tour of Britain attracting thousands of people along the route and more and more people returning to the office, organisers say this is a great time for workplaces in Devon to promote active travel to their staff.

Cycle September enables workplaces and residents to come together virtually and help achieve joint and individual health, wellness and sustainability goals.

So far, the annual challenge has engaged around 400 organisations and encouraged over 1,600 new riders to take up cycling.

Cycle September is a global bike challenge. People can cycle anywhere and anytime throughout September. Every ride counts, even a 10-minute ride around the park will help an organisation climb the leader boards.

There are prizes to be won and leader boards are split by size and industry – so even a small team can still aim for the top spot.

You can join Cycle September in three easy steps:

1. Visit www.lovetoride.net/devon

2. Register yourself and your workplace

3. Download the staff engagement pack and the challenge checklist to help you get the word out to all your colleagues

Inspire colleagues, family and friends and share your cycling pics or your stories to inspire others to start cycling join Cycle September.

You can find FAQs (about registering, logging rides, use of the website etc.), tips for new riders or where to ride, videos of previous webinars and more under the ‘Info’ tab on the Love to Ride Devon website.

With any unanswered questions, please get in touch with Travel Devon via traveldevon@devon.gov.uk.

Devon County Council is offering adults living or working in Devon (excluding Plymouth and Torbay) a free two-hour cycle confidence session to help you get back in the saddle, boost your confidence, and enjoy all the benefits that cycling has to offer.

The sessions can be tailored to individual needs and friendly, qualified instructors can help you with:

• learning how to ride a bike, or brushing up on your cycling skills

• improving your confidence when riding on roads

• advice for riding to work, e.g. what route to take and how to prepare

• tips for riding as a family, e.g. advice on suitable routes

To find out more and to book a session, head to Devon.cc/cyclefree.

Councillor Stuart Hughes, Devon County Council cabinet member with responsibility for cycling, said: “The turnout at the Devon stage of the Tour highlighted the continued popularity of cycling and hopefully it will inspire some people to take part in this year’s Cycle September.

"It’s a fantastic challenge which has helped thousands of people to take up or return to cycling and it’s an opportunity for businesses and individuals to encourage active travel, if they haven’t already done so. For those lacking in experience or confidence there are specific sessions designed to help get them onto two wheels. Cycling offers so many benefits for health, wellbeing and the environment. Reducing congestion is also good for local business, which is essential as we look to make a strong economic recovery.”

Cycle September in Devon is part of a package of measures being delivered by Devon County Council using Department for Transport grant funding, encouraging more people to travel by bike.