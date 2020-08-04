Advanced search

Cyclist on 5,000-mile charity bike ride to stop off in Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 17:00 04 August 2020

Ryan on his journey. Picture: Ryan Anderton

Ryan on his journey. Picture: Ryan Anderton

Archant

A cyclist who is riding 5,000 miles around Britain’s coastline for charity will be stopping off in Sidmouth.

Ryan Anderton set off from his home town of Keighley in West Yorkshire on July 12 to cycle clockwise around Britain, stopping off in Sidmouth on Friday, August 7.

After seeing how the world has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, Ryan decided to try and raise £5,000 for five charities that meant a lot to him - including The NHS and Hammersley Homes.

Ryan said: “There has been a lot in the media recently about the effects of this terrible virus on mental health, and Hammersley Homes is dedicated to providing a nationwide network of long-term supported housing for vulnerable adults with a history of enduring mental illness.

“Giving them the same safety, security, comfort, community and friendship for life that we all need to survive and thrive.”

Visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/CyclingAroundBritain to donate to Ryan’s cause.

Ryan’s route can be found on hiskomoot profile - komoot.com/user/595435558302/tours?type=planned and his progress can be followed via www.strava.com/athletes/19182813.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Plans to convert hotel rooms into flats set to be discussed by town council

Various planning matters go before the town council this week. Picture: Terry Ife

Eat Out to Help Out: The Sidmouth and Ottery restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Sidmouth and Ottery are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Application made to convert Barclays bank into new home

The Sidmouth branch of Barclays bank. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref shs 1434-05-14SH. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.sidmouthherald.co.uk

Blue Ball Inn in Sidford open again, and seeking new landlord

The Blue Ball, Sidford. Ref shs 43 17TI 2368. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth hotelier Frances Meek dies aged 100

Frances Meek celebrating her 100th birthday with her sons Christopher and Melvyn and daughter June. Ref shs 49 19TI 5497. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Plans to convert hotel rooms into flats set to be discussed by town council

Various planning matters go before the town council this week. Picture: Terry Ife

Eat Out to Help Out: The Sidmouth and Ottery restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Sidmouth and Ottery are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Application made to convert Barclays bank into new home

The Sidmouth branch of Barclays bank. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref shs 1434-05-14SH. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.sidmouthherald.co.uk

Blue Ball Inn in Sidford open again, and seeking new landlord

The Blue Ball, Sidford. Ref shs 43 17TI 2368. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth hotelier Frances Meek dies aged 100

Frances Meek celebrating her 100th birthday with her sons Christopher and Melvyn and daughter June. Ref shs 49 19TI 5497. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sheila Faulkner is once again crowned Sidmouth ladies club champion

Ladies captain Gill Paddon presenting trophies to Sheila Faulkner (left) and Geri Whitrow. Picture COLIN MACKLIN

Was the name ‘Chiefs’ coined by a Sidmouth journalist?

Honiton rugby action

Five-star Overton inspires Somerset win over Glamorgan

Jamie Overton appeals for a wicket (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Football latest - FA announce dates and prize fund for the FA Vase competition

Sidmouth biodiversity project celebrates its 10th anniversary

Friends of The Byes celebrates its tenth anniversary Picture: Friends of The Byes