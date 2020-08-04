Cyclist on 5,000-mile charity bike ride to stop off in Sidmouth

Ryan on his journey. Picture: Ryan Anderton Archant

A cyclist who is riding 5,000 miles around Britain’s coastline for charity will be stopping off in Sidmouth.

Ryan Anderton set off from his home town of Keighley in West Yorkshire on July 12 to cycle clockwise around Britain, stopping off in Sidmouth on Friday, August 7.

After seeing how the world has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, Ryan decided to try and raise £5,000 for five charities that meant a lot to him - including The NHS and Hammersley Homes.

Ryan said: “There has been a lot in the media recently about the effects of this terrible virus on mental health, and Hammersley Homes is dedicated to providing a nationwide network of long-term supported housing for vulnerable adults with a history of enduring mental illness.

“Giving them the same safety, security, comfort, community and friendship for life that we all need to survive and thrive.”

Visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/CyclingAroundBritain to donate to Ryan’s cause.

Ryan’s route can be found on hiskomoot profile - komoot.com/user/595435558302/tours?type=planned and his progress can be followed via www.strava.com/athletes/19182813.