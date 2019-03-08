Concert in Sidford commemorates D-Day

D-Day anniversary event in Sidford. Picture: Peter Eagles Peter Eagles

The 75th anniversary was marked with wartime songs and music, and the presence of three D-Day veterans

Musical entertainment at the D-Day anniversary event. Picture: Peter Eagles Musical entertainment at the D-Day anniversary event. Picture: Peter Eagles

More than one hundred people filled the Sidford Social Hall on the evening of Saturday 8th June for a concert celebrating the 75th Anniversary of D-Day organised by the Sidbury and Sidford Branch of The Royal British Legion. They were entertained by The Sidmouth Town Band Quartet, the WI's Phoenix Singers, Peter Fung and Jill Caporn, and Marion Clarkson. The Master of Ceremonies was Ian Harbour. The entertainment included wartime songs such as White Cliffs of Dover and We'll Meet Again, along with Glenn Miller music by the band.

Branch secretary Marion Clarkson said: "We were honoured to welcome as our guests three D-Day veterans, Tom King, Gerald Neal and Peter Mumford. The event raised £850.00 for the RBL's Poppy Appeal. The Branch wish to thank the entertainers for giving their time and talents to the event. Thanks are also due to the organisers: Val and Colin Howels, and Colin Kingman and, of course, to all those who supported the concert."