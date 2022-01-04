Devon Air Ambulance urging drone pilots "to fly with care"

Devon Air Ambulance is urging Christmas drone pilots to fly safely with their newly acquired toys.

With Christmas now over, many of you may have been given drones over the festive period, but do you actually know the "DroneCode" Devon Air Ambulance routinely operate at below 400ft when responding to an emergency, and 400ft is also the legal height you are allowed to operate an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) but if the two things were to collide in mid-air it will have catastrophic consequences.

This year, Air Ambulance charities throughout the UK will be operating approximately 40 helicopters ready to take to the skies every day over the Christmas period. So far last year (2021) Devon Air Ambulance has received an average of between 5 and 6 calls each day or 156 calls per month.

Simmy Akhtar, Chief Executive Officer of Air Ambulances UK, says “Air ambulance charities right across the UK have continued to provide their vital lifesaving services to those in desperate need of pre-hospital critical care throughout the pandemic and beyond. Now, during the festive period, drone users can do their bit to support our air ambulance charities too. All of us at home can play a part in keeping our sky safe this Christmas by being mindful of the CAA’s drone regulations.”

Jonathan Nicholson, Assistant Director of Communications, CAA, said “With more than 400,000 registered drone owners across the UK, and more expected to be added during the festive period as people receive new drones for Christmas, we’re asking all drone users to fly safely and to especially be on the lookout for low flying helicopters. In many cases when flying below 400ft (120M) drones and helicopters have equal access to airspace but, in reality, a drone user on the ground is much more likely to see and hear an approaching helicopter. So, we ask drone users in those situations to keep their drones well away and land them if possible. They can then help to make sure that life-saving helicopters can operate safely.”

For more information on drone safety, to register as a drone operator and see the full laws covering drone flying visit the CAA website.