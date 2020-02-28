Advanced search

Daffodil Day is almost upon us in Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 07:00 29 February 2020

Daffodil Day will be based at Kennaway House, on Saturday, March 7. Ref shs 8666-10-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

A plant fair and painting competitions are just some of the attractions that will be at the town's annual Daffodil Day celebrations.

The event will be held at Kennaway House from 10am until 3pm on Saturday, March 7.

There will be talks by Nick Bailey of Gardeners' World fame and Lady Christine Skelmersdale, an acknowledged daffodil expert, as well as floral-themed stalls. and rides around the town's best daffodil sites on the Sidmouth Toastrack.

Daffodil paintings by local schoolchildren will be displayed and judged.

The day, organised by the Sidmouth Daffodil Society, was formed to promote Sidmouth as a destination for flower lovers, and to support the celebrated Million Bulbs programme undertaken by the Keith Owen Fund.

All proceeds from the day go towards further planting around the Sid Valley. So far the society has planted around 15,000 bulbs and this year hopes to plant extensively in Glen Goyle.

A society spokesman said: "We feel that this little corner of Sidmouth has been somewhat forgotten, but we believe it has potential and could be attractively planted and brightened up a little."

Visit www.sidmouthdaffodilsociety.org.uk for more information.

