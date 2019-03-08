Thousands of pounds' worth of damage caused to Newton Poppleford Pavilion

Damage to the windows at Newton Poppleford Pavilion. Picture: Hazel Jeffrey Archant

Thousands of pounds' worth of damage has been caused at a community facility.

The parish council that owns Newton Poppleford Pavilion and the management committee that runs it have had to spend more than £1,500 to pay for damage since the summer.

A smashed main window cost £1,200 and a further £500-worth of damage was caused at the start of November when a vehicle destroyed a large section of fencing between the tennis court car park and the playing field.

Newton Poppleford and Harpford Parish Council said a person has been identified in connection with the damage and costs are set to be recovered.

Paul Hayward, town council clerk, said if the repairs had not been carried out quickly events such as the fireworks would have been cancelled.

He said: "Please stop smashing our community amenities. It's the community that end up having to pay for it.

"The council has already had to pay out several thousands of pounds after the vandalism earlier this year at the Pavilion and the ongoing antisocial behaviour and criminal damage at the WCs is yet another area of expense that the council has to deal with."

Hazel Jeffery, a member of the management committee, added: "Every time we raise about £5,000 it takes a lot of effort to do that, it's months of work and preparation."

The pavilion is now looking forward to its next craft fair on Saturday, November 23, from 2pm to 5pm. Funds will be used to repair any remaining damage at the building.

Father Christmas will be in attendance. It costs £1 entrance which includes a drink and mince pie.